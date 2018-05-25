Barcelona Transfer News: Messi wants Alonso, Vidal to Arsenal and more - May 25

All the Barcelona transfer updates in one place!

Leo Messi has instructed his club to target Chelsea's left-back this summer

Leo Messi tells Barcelona to sign Marcos Alonso

According to reports from Spanish outlet, Dan Balon, Lionel Messi has told Barcelona to sign Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this season. The left-back has been one of the few highlights in a rather tepid season for Antonio Conte's side, who finished fifth in their defence of the Premier League title this season.

Alonso, who has an impressive attacking pedigree to go with his defensive qualities, is wanted by the Argentine at Camp Nou this season if reports are to be believed. While the Spaniard has not given any indication of wanting to leave England this summer, he might be tempted to move to the La Liga to join Barcelona.

Thiago Alcantara hints at uncertain future at Bayern

Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with a move back to Barcelona this summer, revealed in an interview with Mundo Deportivo that his future at Bayern Munich is not as certain as one might think it is.

Despite signing a new four year deal with the Bundesliga club last year, he told the media outlet, "Let's see. I told you I renewed with Bayern last year, but it's very complicated. Football is very difficult."

"I'm very much about enjoying the moment. You don't have to focus on the future. Now, I'm thinking about the World Cup, I'm living in the present and if a moment comes for you to think about it, I immediately focus on the World Cup," he added.

Arsenal show interest in Aleix Vidal

In a bid to generate funds to bring in Antoine Griezmann this summer, Barcelona are apparently looking to facilitate sales of multiple players away from Camp Nou. One of these players is defender Aleix Vidal, who, according to Diario Gol, has an offer for him from Arsenal FC.

Vidal was not very impressive under Ernesto Valverde last season and thus, rumours involving his from the Catalan club are more expected than unprecedented.