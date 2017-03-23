Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar describes Philippe Coutinho as a 'perfect fit' for Barcelona

Messi and Neymar have already reportedly disagreed on Coutinho's signing

Neymar and Coutinho have already played together for Brazil

What’s the story?

Barcelona superstar Neymar has reiterated his desire for Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho to leave Liverpool and join him in La Liga. Speaking at a PokerStars event, for which he is the ambassador, Neymar said, “A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho. I believe Philippe Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona.”

Previously

It is no secret that Neymar is a huge admirer of Coutinho, although this is the first time he has been so vocal about his desire to play with his Selecao teammate at Barcelona. The duo tore apart Argentina in a FIFA World Cup qualifier last year as Brazil ran out 3-0 winners. Coutinho has been instrumental for Liverpool recently, which has seen him pick up Brazilian Player of the Year award (Europe) ahead of Neymar.

The heart of the matter

For all of Neymar’s proclamations about Barcelona signing Coutinho, the Liverpool attacker only recently signed a contract with the Premier League club. The Reds did not reveal the length of the new deal, although it was described as ‘long-term’, with Coutinho becoming their highest paid player in history at a wage of £200,000 a week.

Another wrinkle in Neymar’s desire to see Coutinho don the Blaugrana jersey is that Lionel Messi is reportedly not an admirer of the Liverpool star. The Barcelona pair have already shared their disagreement privately, although this has not affected their relationship, with Neymar revealing that Mess had replaced Robinho as his ‘footballing idol’ at the PokerStars event.

Neymar had also spoken of his desire to eventually play in the Premier League at the same event, which could also provide a pathway for him to play with Coutinho, although whether Liverpool have the financial wherewithal to lure him is unlikely.

What next?

Even if Neymar desires Coutinho at Barcelona, the likelihood of Barcelona spending a blockbuster amount in this transfer window is unlikely, as there are other deficiencies in the squad to sort out.

Author’s Take

Coutinho may be the ‘perfect fit’ on paper, but there is a danger of Barcelona getting too top-heavy with MSN already on the pitch. Coutinho’s defensive output is nowhere near Andres Iniesta’s level, for those who consider him a long-term replacement.