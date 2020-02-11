Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele out for six months; Blaugrana trying to sign Willian Jose as replacement

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele is now set to be out of action for 6 months following surgery on his injured hamstring.

Dembele has been in and out of the team ever since his £105 million move from Borussia Dortmund. The player recently suffered a hamstring injury in training and the French winger is now set to miss Euro 2020 after this latest setback.

According to RTVE (via Sport Witness), the Catalan club have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for striker Willian Jose as a replacement for the injured Dembele, and to also replace striker Luis Suarez who is out for four months due to a knee injury.

The Brazilian striker has been in the media glare since January as he was also linked with Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Barcelona are now reportedly trying to sign the player before the end of the season amid their injury crisis.

Barca have reportedly agreed to pay a sum of €35 million, which is half of his €70 million release clause, to Sociedad for the striker but any move will depend on RFEF's (Spanish FA) permission. Although clubs aren't allowed to make signings in the on-season, the Spanish law allows clubs to make emergency signings with the RFEF's permission, given the player should is a free agent or from a Spanish club.

A move is not official yet but Barca are now said to be awaiting a decision from the Spanish FA. The Spanish club is short on attacking players and could now get the permission to sign the Brazilian as Dembele is ruled out for more than six months.