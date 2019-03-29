×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho has told teammates he could well be leaving this summer: Reports

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
398   //    29 Mar 2019, 16:40 IST

Brazil v Panama - International Friendly
Brazil v Panama - International Friendly

What is the story?

Seleccao ace, Philippe Coutinho is on verge of a possible exit from Barcelona this summer.

According to the reports in Spain, the former Liverpool superstar is considering the idea of leaving the Catalan giants and already told his team-mates about the possible exit.

In case you didn’t know….

After a really good start to life at Catalunya, Coutinho faded away with time. The 26-year-old Brazilian has failed to justify his huge €142 million price tag and looked a shadow of himself in the famous Blaugrana colours.

Since his arrival at Barcelona, in such a short time he has played as a winger, left sided and also right-sided midfielder which exactly summarizes his career for the Catalan side.

In 42 appearances this season, Coutinho has only scored 11 goals and assisted 7 times - which, for a player of Coutinho’s calibre, is well below par. When it comes to La Liga, the Brazilian has only scored four goals and started just over half of the Blaugrana’s league fixtures.

The speculation about his probable departure from the Camp Nou only intensified after Barcelona's demolishing 5-1 victory over Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 stage. The Brazilian midfielder didn’t want to commit his long-term future with the Catalan side after helping them to reach their 12th consecutive quarter-final in the Champions League.

"I came to Barcelona to give my best. I live for the moment. You never know what the future holds. I am happy with my performance today,"- Coutinho said in the post-match interview.

The heart of the matter…

According to a Spanish outlet Sport, Coutinho has told his Blaugrana colleagues that he could well be leaving this summer as he seeks to find a new environment where he can enjoy his life more and regain his long-lost Liverpool touch.

There is a possibility that Barcelona might want to offload the Samba star if a right bid is made because there is a strange clause in Coutinho’s contact which suggests that Barcelona have to pay Liverpool £ 4.4 million every time Coutinho makes 25 La Liga appearances, up to 100 appearances.

Advertisement

What’s Next?

It still remains to be seen whether Coutinho will stay at the Catalan side or chooses to leave for seeking a new environment.

Coutinho is expected to start for Barcelona on Saturday when they will host their city rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Brazil Football Philippe Coutinho Barcelona Transfer News
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
Can Philippe Coutinho rediscover his form while on international duty?
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sell Coutinho this summer 
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can replace Philippe Coutinho  at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona players who could be out of the team this summer
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Philippe Coutinho told he has future at Camp Nou
RELATED STORY
Coutinho Transfer News: Top clubs in Europe could convince Barcelona to part ways with the Brazilian
RELATED STORY
Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: This is the moment Philippe Coutinho was desperately waiting for
RELATED STORY
What is going wrong for Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
Tomorrow GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
Tomorrow GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
Tomorrow BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Tomorrow CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us