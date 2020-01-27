Barcelona Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang top target to replace Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona have shortlisted several strikers as a fill-up for the injured Luis Suarez, but Arsenal's talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a top target according to The Telegraph

Earlier in January, Blaugrana were rocked by a long-term injury to Suarez, who endured a knee injury that will see him sidelined for about four months. He'll miss the majority of the club's crucial games in the Champions League and the Clasico as well.

In order to replace him, the Quique Setien's side were linked to a host of forwards such as Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno, Wissam Ben Yedder and Lautaro Martinez among others.

However, with none of those deals having materialised, Barcelona have turned their attention to goalscorer Aubameyang. According to the above report, the LaLiga giants will make an inquiry with the Gunners and should negotiations not flow in the right direction, they'll completely fight in pursuit of Rodrigo.

Their main fear is Aubameyang's price tag, which is understood to be £50 million. However, Gabriel Martinelli's form is their only hope of landing the Gabonese, who according to Arteta (as confirmed earlier), is here to stay at the Emirates.

Further, reputed journalist Matt Law has also rubbished reports from Spain that claim the striker has agreed terms with the Spanish champions. Arsenal are set to face-off against Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round later today and Aubameyang will be unavailable owing to a suspension, as they look to advance to the quarter final stage of the tournament in the absence of their talisman.

