Barcelona Transfer News: Real Madrid set to battle with Catalan giants for €70M rated striker, De Ligt hopes to sign for Blaugrana - April 12, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 41 // 13 Apr 2019, 08:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer news roundup for Barcelona!

Today's top stories feature Luka Jovic, Joao Felix and Matthijs De Ligt. Here are the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

#3 Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Bundesliga star

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, Marca, Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Barcelona's prime target, Luka Jovic.

With 25 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt so far, Jovic is touted as potential superstar. The 21-year-old Serbian striker is one of the top goalscorers in the German league and he has proven his caliber both in Bundesliga and in Europa League.

Jovic is currently on loan at Frankfurt from Benfica, with an option to buy for €12 million at the end of the season and Benfica will receive 20% of any future sale. According to the report, Jovic's price tag is around €70 million and Los Blancos will be willing to pay the amount.

Barcelona are looking for a top number nine as Luis Suarez is not getting any younger whereas Los Blancos are desperate for another number nine to carry the goalscoring load beside Karim Benzema. Jovic will be ideal due to his impressive goalscoring abilities and he is the most popular choice among the Los Blancos hierarchy.

There is no doubt about the fact that Blaugrana board remains interested in Jovic and they have sent scouts to keep tabs on Serbian sharpshooter on multiple occasions. Now, Los Blancos has entered the race and may persuade the Blaugrana target to join Real Madrid.

Jovic Sr. on his son's future

Meanwhile, Jovic's father opened up about his future destinations, revealing that he would like his son to stay and grow at Eintracht Frankfurt for few more years despite offer from Catalan giants.

Advertisement

Luka Jovic's father wants him to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt, telling Bild: "Luka has enquiries. The ones from Barcelona are there. But he has no interest. He doesn't know if he can play football there. He wants to be in the Champions League with Eintracht and stay in Frankfurt." — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 11, 2019

In an interview with Bild, the Serbian ace's father said:

Luka has a lot of offers, one of them from Barcelona, but he's not interested at this time,"

"He's not sure if he would get minutes there. He wants to continue in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht."

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement