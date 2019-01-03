Barcelona transfer news: Everton to make shock bid for Barca summer signing; reason why Barca will not sign Liverpool player, and more - 3rd January, 2019

Could another Barcelona player join Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina at Everton?

Barcelona play their first match of 2019 on Sunday night, when they take on Getafe. The Catalans are top of La Liga with a three-point lead over Atletico Madrid.

The Ernesto Valverde-led side could extend their lead and win another title if they get a few key signings to bolster their team, in the January transfer window.

Let's look at the Barcelona transfer rumours and news for 3rd January, 2019.

#1 Barcelona could sign Salah, claims Mido; but Barca may not put in a bid for any Liverpool player

Salah to Barcelona?

Egypt and Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been in great form over the last two years, racking up goals and assists in abundance. He's been an integral part of Liverpool's magnificent form in the Premier League this season.

His stellar form has attracted the interest of La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are both rumoured to be interested in him.

Former Tottenham striker Mido lavished praise on his fellow countryman, calling him the best Egyptian footballer of all time, and also said that the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid could be interested in signing him.

“You never know in football. If Barcelona or Real Madrid come for you your head is going to flip, all the players are like that. Barcelona and Real Madrid are different – no disrespect to Liverpool. I think Barcelona and Real Madrid were waiting to see how Salah would do this season, they don’t buy players after only one good or great season. I think if Salah scores 25 plus goals, I think they will come for him and it will be difficult for Liverpool to keep him,” said Mido in an interview with CNN.

But Mirror are reporting that Barcelona may not put in a bid for Salah or any other Liverpool player, due to an agreement that they had with Liverpool when they sold Philippe Coutinho. The clause that Liverpool and Barcelona agreed during the Coutinho transfer states that Barcelona will have to pay £89million over the transfer fees for any of Liverpool's players, and that the clause only expires in 2021.

