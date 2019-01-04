×
Barcelona transfer news: Barca to sign 5 players, striker to move to rivals, Barca in advance talks with WC star, and more - 4th January, 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.70K   //    04 Jan 2019, 19:05 IST


Barcelona fans will be eager to see which players their club signs
Barcelona fans will be eager to see which players their club signs

We're a few days into the January transfer window and the rumours are heating up with clubs all across Europe gearing up to strike some deals.

Barcelona, by the looks of it, look like they're going to have a busy January transfer window, with many players set to leave the club while a few exciting players are to join the Catalan team.

Let's take a look at today's Barcelona transfer rumours and new:

#1 Barcelona to sign 5 players

Rabiot has been linked with a move to Barcelona
Rabiot has been linked with a move to Barcelona

Barcelona are to rebuild their team in their quest to win another Champions League as well as dominate in domestic competitions in Spain.

Barca are set to sign as many as five players in 2019, as per Mundo Deportivo, in a bid to refresh the squad and make new stars that will play for the next decade or more with the club. The Catalan giants are set to sell or release a few players by the end of the 2019 summer transfer window, with the likes of Denis Suarez, Munir, and Thomas Vermaelen to leave the club, while there have been reports that Barca's No. 2 Jasper Cillessen, will also leave Nou Camp.

The key players in the side are all over 30 years of age, which will be a sign of worry for the Barca management, hence their need to sign new, youthful players to the squad.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, and Adrien Rabiot are three players that have been linked with a move to the Catalan giants.

