Barcelona transfer news: Arsenal to sign Barca midfielder, Barca to confirm world-class midfielder's signing, and more - 5th January, 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 528 // 05 Jan 2019, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Denis Suarez (L) is set to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window

The Barcelona players returned from the winter break to train for their match against Getafe on Sunday night. The Barca management will hope to add some players by the end of the transfer window and have been linked with several players, while many are set to leave the club as well.

Let's take a look at today's Barcelona transfer news and rumours of the day:

#1 Everton deny interest in Barca player

Malcom will not be joining Everton in the January transfer window

Everton boss Marco Silva has denied that his club are interested in signing Barcelona winger Malcom. We had reported in 3rd January's transfer roundup that Everton and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande were interested in the former Bordeaux attacker, but Silva has revealed that his side haven't had discussions with Barcelona regarding Malcom's transfer.

On being asked if there is some interest to sign Malcom, Silva said: "No, no. Nothing."

The Everton boss also spoke about the players that may leave Everton by the end of this transfer window: "I understand the moment. Now is the moment these rumours come to the table. But [there is] nothing new. We don't put more to be loaned or whatever. I want them focused on our squad and to be ready to play. Until now, the decisions I already take, you know what they are. Even, like you know, the last moments were really busy for us. The time we had between [games] was to prepare for the next."

#2 Adrien Rabiot to sign with Barcelona

Rabiot will be a Barcelona player in the summer

One player who has been linked with a move to Barcelona for quite some time is PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Guardian are reporting that it is a done deal and that the Frenchman will move to Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer.

The report states that Rabiot will sign a five-year deal with the La Liga champions, worth £170,000 a week, as well as a €10m signing on fee.

Advertisement

23-year-old Rabiot chose to run down his PSG contract and will leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

#3 Barcelona linked with another defender

Guillermo Maripan (R) against Barcelona

One area that Barcelona look to strengthen in the January transfer window is in the defensive ranks, having alread signed Jeison Murillo, on loan, from Valencia.

The Catalans have been linked with many defenders, with the likes of Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as well as French World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Pavard, has also been linked with a move to Nou Camp.

The latest defender who could sign for the Catalan giants is Alaves' Chilean defender, Guillermo Maripan, as per Sport. The 24-year-old defender's agent, Marcelo Contreras, has revealed that he has been speaking to Barcelona about a move for Maripan to the club. We put his name to them a month ago. They're looking into the possibility, but it would be in the summer, said Contreras.

#4 Denis Suarez to sign with Arsenal

Suarez will be available for just under £20 million

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are to hold talks with Barcelona's Denis Suarez regarding a move to the Emirates.

Suarez has fallen down the pecking order at Nou Camp and is itching for a move away from Barcelona, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan interested in his signature.

As per Football.London, the Gunners will have to pay £18 million to sign the Barcelona midfielder. Arsenal were linked with Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, but it looks like they may want to add another player in midfield.

Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Arsenal when his contract expires in the summer.

Advertisement