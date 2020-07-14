Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: '€70M + Player' offer for striker, defender to move to AC Milan and more - 14th July 2020

In today's Barcelona transfer roundup, we take a look at the top stories related to the Catalan side. Several sources have news and rumours related to the Blaugrana and we have gone through all of them and picked out the most reliable stories.

Barcelona have a new offer in mind for Lautaro Martinez while 2 players could be on their way out of Camp Nou. Without further ado, here are today's top Barcelona related stories:

'€70M + Player' offer for striker

Barcelona are desperate to land Lautaro Martinez this summer and are looking for deals to get the Argentine striker. He had a €111million release clause but the Catalan side were not willing to match it.

Inter Milan are keen on keeping the striker at the club but will accept a transfer if he wants to leave. However, they are not willing to let go of him for cheap and are looking for a good deal before making the final decision.

Barcelona are set to make a Junior Firpo plus €70 million offer for Lautaro Martinez according to Gazzetta. They claim that talks have been put on hold right now but will continue soon and this will be the Catalan side's next offer.

LAUTARO PER 70 MILIONS⁉️



👉🏼 Junior Firpo entraria a l'operació amb un valor de 41M€...



👉🏼 El Barça pagaria 70 milions, però abans necessita ingressar cash.



👉🏼 Si no hi hagués aquesta situació econòmica actual, ja estaria fitxat...



➡️ @SiqueRodriguez#QuèThiJugues!#FCBlive pic.twitter.com/6ybdP51uqV — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) July 13, 2020

Bartomeu on Lionel Messi's renewal

Lionel Messi's contract situation has been in the media talks once again and Barcelona president, Bartomeu has commented on it. While not giving a straight to the point reply, the president hinted that the talks are still going on.

Bartomeu added that he is confident of renewal as the Argentine wants to end his career at Camp Nou. Talking to TV3, he said:

We talked about his renewal. We are talking about it. And we’ll talk about it. He has always said that he wants to end his football career at Barça and I am convinced that it will be so. We will renew it for sure. He is well-prepared to compete for as many years as he wants.

Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League?

Philippe Coutinho does not have a future at Barcelona and the Catalan side are looking to sell him this summer. He has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season but they have decided not to sign him permanently.

According to Goal, the Brazilian is keen on returning to the Premier League and has been offered to two clubs. The report adds that Arsenal and Newcastle United are the clubs who Barcelona have offered him via his agent.

Defender set for AC Milan move?

Emerson has not kicked a ball for Barcelona, but is very likely to earn them a profit soon. The defender is a target for AC Milan and the Catalan side are open to selling him as per Mundo Deportivo.

The TMW report adds that Milan have made a €25 million bid for him and are keen on signing the 'new Theo Hernandez' this summer. Emerson has been impressive at Real Betis and was seen as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba.