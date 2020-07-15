Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Another star moving to Bayern Munich, huge blow in move for Napoli star and more - 15th July 2020

In today's Barcelona transfer news roundup, we take a look at what the club must do to keep Lionel Messi, which player they have to battle Juventus for, and more!

The Catalan side have a lot going on right now and have been dealt a huge blow in their bid to sign one player as well. Without further ado, here are today's top stories:

Another star moving to Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted that the Bavarians are interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. SPORT have added that the Frenchman would be taken on loan this season like Philippe Coutinho with an option to sign him permanently later.

Rummenigge said:

"When he was at Dortmund (16-17) I loved watching Ousmane Dembele, he was one of my favourite players. Since he went to Barca it's sad that his progression has been stopped because of so many injuries."

Coutinho has not impressed during the season at Bayern Munich, and they are no longer interested in signing the Brazilian permanently. The Bundesliga champions have got Leroy Sane from Manchester City already and are not looking to sign another wide player permanently.

Huge blow in move for Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz has been a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid for some time, but it looks like he has no plans of leaving Napoli. Diario AS report that the Serie A side are looking to offer him a new deal as well and increase his salary to €5 million.

The midfielder's current contract expires in 2023, and the Naples side are looking to increase it by 2 years to 2025. Fabian Ruiz has been in a pivotal part of the plans at Napoli for the past for few seasons, and they are not looking to sell him at any cost.

Juventus vs Barcelona for Sergino Dest?

Barcelona are set to battle it out with Juventus to sign Sergino Dest according to CalcioMercato. The Ajax star has been impressive at the Eredivisie side and has been linked with several clubs around Europe.

The report claims that Dest's contract expires in 2022 and would cost around €20 million for any club interested in signing him. Despite the financial situation around the world for football clubs, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has made it clear that no player would be allowed to leave for a cut-price.

Barcelona must improve to keep Messi, says Suarez

Luis Suarez has made it clear that Barcelona must improve if they want to keep Lionel Messi at the club beyond next season. His current deal expires at the end of next season and has not signed a new deal just yet.

Luis Suarez was talking to ESPN when he said:

“What he would like is a winning project, an exciting project. But it’s a situation that he has to manage with his family and, in this case, with his dad, and be conscious of the decision he has to take.”

“I don’t see Messi playing for any other team. Leo will take the decision based on what’s best for him and with his family in mind. Being his friend, I would always recommend that he plays where he feels comfortable and happy.

“I think the family is really happy in Barcelona and, if he’s happy in Barcelona, then he should continue with Barcelona. If he needs a change, he will know what he needs for his own well-being.”