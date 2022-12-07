Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca monitoring Arsenal forward, Real Madrid set to pip Blaugrana to top target and more - 7 December 2022

Barcelona seem set to miss out on one of their top targets but do have plenty of alternatives to turn to.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 December 2022.

Barcelona want €2 million for Memphis Depay

FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are keen to trim their wage bill and are looking to offload Memphis Depay in January. The Dutch forward is no longer an indispensable part of the squad and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Serie A giants AS Roma have been credited with an interest in Depay. According to SPORT, the Giallorossi are in talks with Barca as they attempt to draw up a contract that works for all parties involved.

As per the report, Barca are holding out for a nominal transfer amount of €2 million. Roma are keen to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season and then secure his services on a permanent basis when he becomes a free agent next summer.

However, Depay's wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @tuttosport Jose Mourinho has prioritized the signing of Memphis Depay for Roma in January. Jose Mourinho has prioritized the signing of Memphis Depay for Roma in January.— @tuttosport https://t.co/kWAfLYJZ5K

Real Madrid closing in on Endrick deal

Palmeiras v America MG - Brasileirao 2022

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has made no secret of the club's interest in Palmeiras prodigy Endrick. However, the Blaugrana now look likely to be pipped to his signing by arch-rivals Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are closing in on a deal for the 16-year-old striker, who will be able to join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit when he turns 18. Talks have reached an advanced stage and the full package will reportedly cost Real Madrid €72 million.

Real Madrid are pushing to sign and close the deal soon. Barca have always looked likely to get priced out of the deal due to their financial situation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m.



Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon. Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too.Talks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m.Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon. Real Madrid are closing in on Endrick deal. Negotiations are progressing to final stages on personal terms too. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadridTalks are very advanced with Palmeiras on €60m fee plus taxes. Been told full package will be €72m.Real want to seal & sign the deal very soon. https://t.co/kIpPptR6ec

Barca monitoring Gabriel Martinelli at the World Cup

Cameroon v Brazil: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, according to Sport (via Football365). Martinelli has been in good form for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

That form saw him earn a call-up to the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martinelli's current contract with Arsenal expires in 2024. As such, Barca are hoping to strike a cut-price deal for him next summer.

But Fabrizio Romano reported back in October (via Football365) that Arsenal want to extend Martinelli's contract and the player wants to stay at the club.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli's World Cup progress closely 👀

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes