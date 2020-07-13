Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bartomeu confirms talks for €111M star, Xavi rumours and more - 13th July 2020

A Barcelona star has been ruled out of the rest of the LaLiga season as well!

Today's Barcelona Transfer News Roundup focuses on Lautaro Martinez, Xavi and more.

FC Barcelona Unveil New Player Antoine Griezmann

In today’s edition of the Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, we take a look at the top news and rumours related to the Catalan side. Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken about Xavi, Lautaro Martinez and more, while one top player has been ruled out for 3 weeks.

Bartomeu confirms talks for Lautaro Martinez

Bartomeu has confirmed that Barcelona have held talks for Lautaro Martinez. The Barcelona president was talking to TV3 when he spoke about a possible move for the Inter Milan star.

We talked about Lautaro with Inter a few weeks ago but now the issue is stopped. Now we are not talking about it. We have to finish the League and the Champions League and see what the priorities are.

It is also a time for internal reflection to clarify how the crisis is affecting the club. It is a market in which you can not think of large investments. We need to see when people can return to the fields, tourists to the museum. We have to wait and see how it all evolves.

Barcelona are said to be desperate to sign the striker this summer but have failed to active his clause as of now. Reports suggest they have to offload Philippe Coutinho before signing the Argentine.

Bartomeu on Barcelona manager rumours

Xavi has been linked with the Barcelona managerial position once again as Setien has not been doing well in the league. The Catalan side have fallen behind Real Madrid in the league and are set to lose the title if Los Blancos do not drop points.

Commenting on the Xavi rumours, Bartomeu said: “Xavi will be Barca’s coach, sooner or later. But right now we are not looking for a coach, we are with Quique.”

Defending the criticism of Quique Setien, he said:

Quique Setien will coach the team in the Champions League and these last two Liga games that are left. We have had a very atypical season, we will play in August and he will be the coach. If we overcome Napoli, we will be in Lisbon.

Our will is to fulfil contracts and Setien has one. We went to Setien’s house to speak about the future, the plans for next season. He will probably be there and I am very interested to hear what he thinks.

Griezmann ruled out for 3 weeks

Antoine Griezmann is reportedly set to miss the rest of the LaLiga season after picking up an injury in the win against Real Valladolid. The Frenchman has not had a great start to the career at Camp Nou and this injury further compounds his woes.

He is expected to be back for the Champions League fixtures, and should be available to face Napoli on the 8th of August.