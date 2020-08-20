Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bartomeu on Neymar and Martinez, Fulham eye Barca star and more - 20th August 2020

Barcelona have a new manager and the club are now working on getting transfers done. While a lot of incoming transfers are expected, the number of outgoing transfers might be higher than usual.

Today's papers have some incredible reports related to the Catalan side and here are the top rumours and news:

Bartomeu on Neymar and Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona president Joseph Bartomeu has confirmed that the club tried to sign Neymar last summer but are not in a position to do it this time around. The Brazilian has been linked with a sensational return to Camp Nou but PSG are not willing to let go of him.

Barcelona were also linked with Lautaro Martinez this summer but that move as also stalled. Inter Milan are playing in the Europa League final tomorrow and talks might resume next week.

Bartomeu has confirmed that they did hold talks and told the club's official website:

Going for a player [Neymar] when the club he is at doesn’t want to sell him is impossible. Last summer we tried. It is normal. Big clubs want great players. We’re not in talks... right now [with Lautaro], we’ve stopped the negotiations with Inter at the end of June. We’ll see what will happen

Fulham eye Barcelona star

Fulham are back in the Premier League and are now looking to sign some experienced players. They went on a spending spree the last time they gained promotion as well but that backfired on them.

Now, the Cottagers are looking for better players who can bring experience and talent to the squad. They have set their sights on signing Gerard Pique as per a stunning report in Libero.

Pique is one of players available for transfer this summer after Joseph Bartomeu left him out of the core group he names as Barcelona's spine for the future.

Ronald Koeman wants Gini Wijlandum at Camp Nou

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has set his sights on signing Gini Wijlandum from Liverpool, according to a report in Algemeen Dagblad. They claim that the Dutch manager is keen on linking up with the midfielder he has worked with at the national team.

The Independent has added to the report and claimed that Wijlandum is open the move. He has just 1 year left on his deal and could sign a pre-contact with Barcelona in January if he does not get a move to the Spanish side this summer.