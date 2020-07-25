Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Big move for LaLiga left-back, Ligue 1 side keen on signing Barca defender and more - 24th July 2020

Today's Barcelona transfer news roundup features Yuri Berchiche, Pervis Estupiñán, Ansu Fati and more. The Catalan side are keen on signing players this summer but things might go smoothly as they need to raise funds by selling a few players.

Big move for LaLiga left-back

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Yuri Berchiche over Pervis Estupiñán according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish publication report that the Catalan side are not convinced by the Osasuna star and are keener on getting the Bilbao left-back.

However, the Athletic Bilbao star has a €100 million release clause and that could cause trouble to Barcelona. Bilbao hardly negotiate in transfers and often ask the clubs to pay the release clause and not bother in negotiating.

Ligue 1 side keen on Todibo

Another report in Mundo Deportivo today claims that Barcelona defender, Todibo is a target for Rennes. They report that the Ligue 1 are keen on signing the defender and are pushing for it right now.

The French side finished 3rd this season and are looking to improve the squad ahead of the next season.

Advertisement

Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig to skip Barca B match

Puig in action for Barcelona

Barcelona B are just a win away from securing promotion but it looks like Francisco Javier García Pimienta will not have Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig. The two youngsters are a part of the first team now and reports suggest that the Quique Setien is not keen on letting them play this Sunday.

RAC1’s Gerard Romero has reported that the Barcelona B boss has revealed the duo are very unlikely to play.

Former Barca boss hails Arturo Vidal

Former Barcelona boss, Tata Martino, was full of praises for Arturo Vidal and described him as the heart of the team. Talking to CDF, he said:

“Today, I see Vidal as the heart of the team for what he gives, but also for the how he works, gets in the box and scores. I see him recovering from last year, which was not good. This has been a great year for Arturo and for me he could definitely stay at Barca.”

Vidal is now in his final year of contract at Barcelona but nothing has been reported about a new contract. He has been linked with a move back to Italy with Inter Milan reportedly interested.