Barcelona are playing in the Champions League tonight, but their management is busy doing transfer business. The Catalan side have to sell before they make big signings, but they are slowly getting there as per reports in the media today.

Without further ado, here are the top rumours of the day:

Barcelona sign Gustavo Maia

Barcelona have announced the signings of Gustavo Maia from Sao Paulo. The 19-year-old winger joins from the Brazilian side for just £4 million and has signed a contract until 2025.

The Catalan club rate him very highly and have already inserted a £270 million release clause in his contract. He is expected to join the B side this season or head out on loan.

Barcelona eye €40M bid for Soyuncu

Barcelona are looking to sign a centre-back this summer despite the imminent arrival of Eric Garcia from Manchester City. NTV Spor report that the Catalan side are looking to sign Caglar Soyuncu as well.

The report states that the Spanish side are going to make a €40 million bid for the Leicester City star. The Foxes, however, are not looking to sell their star player and are very likely to reject the bid if made.

Tottenham eye Barcelona defender

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Emerson from Barcelona this summer, according to Diario de Sevilla. The report claims that Jose Mourinho is keen on signing the player co-owned by Barcelona along with Real Betis.

The left-back is currently playing for Betis, and the contract sees him remain with the Spanish side until the end of the 2020/21 season. Barcelona then have an option of signing him for €16 million but then report claims the Catalan side might sign him now and sell him to improve their financial situation.

Barcelona midfielder eyes Premier League switch?

Rafinha Alcantara is keen on moving to the Premier League this summer according to SPORT [via Sport Witness]. The report states that Everton and Wolves are looking to sign him this summer from Barcelona.

The Catalan side are reportedly looking for €16 million for him, and both sides are open to paying it. His brother, Thiago Alcantara has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool interested.