Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Luis Diaz boost, LaLiga ace desperate for Camp Nou move, and more - June 16, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their squad over the summer. The Catalans are on the rise under Hansi Flick, and secured a domestic treble in the 2024/25 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions have received some good news in their efforts to sign Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, a LaLiga forward is desperate to move to the Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 16, 2025.

Barcelona receive Luis Diaz boost

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz has turned down a massive contract offer in favour of a move to Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Colombian is apparently a priority target for the Catalans, who are looking to add a new left-forward to their roster this summer.

Diaz enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign with Liverpool, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions. While he is under contract until 2027, the LaLiga giants are eager to prise him away this year.

The Reds, though, have no desire to let the 28-year-old leave, and have already initiated contract talks to tie him down to a new deal. However, it is now believed that Diaz has put renewal talks on hold as he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou.

The Colombian has even turned down a lucrative proposal from another suitor as he holds out for a dream move to Barcelona. Liverpool are likely to demand upwards of €80m to let their prized asset leave this summer, which could pose a problem for the Catalans' faltering finances.

Nico Williams desperate for Camp Nou move

Nico Williams

Nico Williams is ready to reject better proposals in favour of a move to Barcelona this summer, according to Diario Sport. The Spanish forward is a wanted man this summer, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Chelsea also hot on his heels.

However, Williams is prioritising a move to Camp Nou and is even willing to accept a reduced pay package to see a deal through. The Gunners are eager to see the player at the Emirates, and have apparently offered him a deal worth €9m per year.

However, the 22-year-old is willing to turn it down in favour of a lower salary with the Catalans. Williams is happy to join the LaLiga champions if they match his current wages at Athletic Bilbao. However, the player's reported €58m release clause could pose a problem for Barcelona given their fragile financial situation.

Galatasaray not prioritising Marc-Andre ter Stegen move

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Galatasaray do not consider Marc-Andre ter Stegen a priority target this summer, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. Recent reports have suggested that the Turkish club are ready to offer the German custodian a way out of Barcelona.

Ter Stegen's future has come under scrutiny following the Catalans' pursuit of Joan Garcia. The Spaniard has apparently completed a move to Camp Nou, although an official confirmation is pending.

Ter Stegen, as such, could become surplus to requirements for the LaLiga champions, but a move to Istanbul may not materialize this summer. Sabuncuoglu adds that Galatasaray have identified Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Fernando Muslera.

