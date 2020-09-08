Barcelona transfer news roundup: Coutinho’s agent talks about future, Barca to open talks with Manchester City and more - 8th September 2020

Barcelona will have all their players back in training this week and Ronald Koeman will decide the future of the lot. Some stars have already been told that they can leave this summer while the loanees are waiting to see what the future holds for them.

Here are some of the Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

Philippe Coutinho’s agent confirms Barcelona stay

Philippe Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has revealed that Ronald Koeman is counting on his client this season. The Barcelona manager has already spoken to the player and has informed him that he is a part of his plans at Camp Nou.

Coutinho spent the last season out on loan at Bayern Munich and they did not take up the option of signing him permanently. The Brazilian was then linked with a move back to the Premier League, but now he is set to remain at Camp Nou.

While on air with talkSPORT, Kia said:

“Yeah. Koeman called him right after the Champions League victory with Bayern, the following day, and told him he’s very much in his plans and would like him to return. He was due to return on September 7 but actually he returned at the beginning of September because he didn’t want to lose his momentum and fitness, and he’s been training with Barcelona.”

“All signs point to the fact Barcelona have changed quite dramatically, the way their philosophy of how they wanted to move forward from last year and the players they’ve brought in, like Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann they’re all going to be part of the squad this year.”

More updates on Memphis Depay

Lyon club president, Aulas, has confirmed that Memphis Depay will remain at the Ligue 1 club this season. The Dutchman has just a year left on his deal, but the French side are keen on keeping the captain at the club.

Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen on bringing him to Camp Nou, and reports suggested that Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal. However, Aulas reveals that there have been no talks with the Catalan club. He said:

“Memphis could have left in August, but now he should stay with us in 2020/21. Contrary to what I have read, there have been no exchanges with Barca, I do not think that it is in Lyon’s interest to allow their captain to leave after this truncated season by the LFP.”

However, Depay has told NOS that he knows about Barcelona’s interest. He said:

“I haven’t heard much more from my agent. I know that there is interest, but I don’t have much more to say because I don’t know much about it.”

Barcelona to open talks with Manchester City

Barcelona are finally set to begin talks with Manchester City for Eric Garcia. A report in Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan club are keen on signing the centre-back this summer and will push for him this week.

The Spaniard has already informed Manchester City that he will not be signing a new deal with the club. He has a year left on his current deal and is looking to join Barcelona soon.