Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Koeman eyes Manchester United flop, midfielder set for Lazio move and more - 21st August 2020

Barcelona's era under Ronald Koeman is officially underway, and the club are planning big things. The Dutch manager knows what he wants from the players he has at the club and has also set sights on getting a few players he knows well.

Today's papers have some interesting links, and here are the top reports:

Barcelona Ronald Koeman eyes Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is a target for Barcelona as per a report in RAC1. The report claims that the Manchester United flop is on the manager's wishlist, and the club are looking to get a deal done.

Mundo Deportivo have added to the report and claimed that Lyon are open to selling Depay as well. However, they reportedly want at least €5 million for their star forward.

Depay is seen as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, and the manager has worked with him in the Dutch National side.

Rafinha close to Lazio move

Lazio had a deal in place to sign David Silva on a free transfer, but he changed his mind at the last moment and moved to Real Sociedad instead. Now, they are looking at alternatives and have set sights on Barcelona's Rafinha.

Marca claim that the move is in an advanced stage and could be sealed soon. The report adds that it would cost the Italian side €12 million to sign the player from the Catalan side and they are open to match the asking price.

Ronald Koeman on his plans for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong played out of position for Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setin, but that will not be the case under Ronald Koeman. The new Barcelona manager has already spoken about the midfielder's ideal position and claimed that he would be playing as a deep-lying midfielder under him.

Talking to NOS, Koeman said:

“The plan is to start playing Frenkie de Jong in the position that he plays with the national team as well. You’ve spent a lot of money on a young player. You should then play him in his own position, where he can perform in a way you’d expect from him.”

“He’s shown at Ajax and with the Dutch national team which position suits him best and that’s where he will be playing at Barcelona as well. There’s stiff competition for that role, so he will have to be in great shape and form. But it will be in a position that suits him.”