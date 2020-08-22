Barcelona are planning a squad revamp but today’s rumours are all about Luis Suarez. The striker is reportedly not in Ronald Koeman’s plans, and we have tried to cover all the rumours in today's papers:

Koeman wants 3 first-team players sold

Ronald Koeman has reportedly decided that he does not want Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The new Barcelona manager has made the big decision as per Cadena SER [via BarcaBlaugrana].

Suarez has been linked with a move to Ajax as he has only a year left on his contract. As for Alba, he has a contract until 2024 while Busquets has 2 years left on his deal.

The manager has also decided the future of Gerard Pique, and he wants to keep the Spaniard at the club next season. The defender was linked a stunning move to Fulham this summer.

Luis Suarez comments on his Barcelona future

Luis Suarez wants to remain at Barcelona, but Ronald Koeman has reportedly decided to let him leave. The manager wants to replace him with Memphis Depay, but the former Liverpool star wants to remain at Barcelona.

Talking to El Pais, Suarez said:

“Yes, as long as I am counted on, I want to continue contributing as much as I can. I have felt the support of the people since I arrived, and that also gives me a lot of strength to continue.”

1 - @FCBarcelona's striker Luis Suárez has scored his first penalty goal in his #ChampionsLeague career. Opening. pic.twitter.com/PHx3QeNqpl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 8, 2020

“They talk about some names that the president gave, about changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me; If this is the wish of the club, it would be good if the person in charge you choose speaks directly to me. I’ve been at Barça for six years, enough time to say what they think.”

Erik ten Hag talks about Luis Suarez to Ajax rumours

Luis Suarez has been strongly linked with a move to Ajax, and some reports even suggest that the Dutch side have made a bid for him.

The Ajax manager, however, has rebuffed the rumours. He has made it clear that no bid has been made, but he is open to signing the Barcelona striker. Talking to AD, he said:

“None of that is true. You are always looking for ways to strengthen your team. Of course, I talked about it with Marc [Overmars], but at the moment, it is not an issue. If he wants to come back himself, please.”

2015 - Luis Suárez has scored his first Champions League goal away from Camp Nou for the first time since September 2015 vs Roma at the Stadio Olimpico; he went 1,952 minutes and 69 shots without scoring at other venues. Hope. #UCL pic.twitter.com/hFNa29VlqQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Luis Suarez has a year left on his contract, but a clause in his contract would extend it by a year. Reports suggest that if the striker plays 60% of the matches next season, he will get another year added to his deal.