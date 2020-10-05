Barcelona transfer news roundup: Latest on Ousmane Dembele, defender to leave and more - 5th October 2020

The transfer window has not gone very well for Barcelona as they have not managed to get the players they want, nor have they managed to sell the players they do not need. Today is the final day in this summer's window, and the rumour mill has some interesting reports to offer:

Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United in the balance

Manchester United have been chasing Ousmane Dembele but are yet to make a breakthrough. Reports suggest that the clubs have been in talks for a few days but nothing has materialized.

🚨 Dembele will stay at Barcelona. He stay focus on his season in Barcelone. No transfert to Man United for him. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) October 5, 2020

Ousmane Dembele did not train with Barcelona today and the rumours of a possible move gathered pace but were quashed immediately.

The winger is just ill, and that is the reason why he did not train today as per reports.

Ousmane Dembélé felt a little ill today, hence he didn’t train. He wanted to announce his absence in person rather than through a simple phone call. [sport] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 5, 2020

The Frenchman is now set to stay at the club for this season. He has always been keen on staying at Camp Nou as per reports.

Memphis Depay to join Barcelona?

Lyon have confirmed that Memphis Depay has an agreement in place with Barcelona. They report that the striker is keen on moving to Camp Nou, but the Catalan side need to reach an agreement on the fee.

Talking to Téléfoot Chaine, the club's sporting director, Juninho said:

"He has 12 months left on his contract, so… He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don't hide that. It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow, but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go. If he stays he will help us."

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman has confirmed that he is keen on the Dutchman. The Barcelona manager wants to use him as an out-and-out striker this season at Camp Nou.

Will Jean-Clair Todibo leave?

Barcelona are desperately trying to move Jean-Clair Todibo out of the club, but the defender is not interested in any of the offers on the table. RAC1 are now reporting that Borussia Dortmund have joined the race for the centre-back.

Fulham were the front-runners for the Frenchman this summer and even agreed a fee with the Catalan side. However, the defender rejected the move as he was not willing to move to the Premier League.

RAC1 also reports that Benfica have joined the race and that could possibly be the destination for the centre-back.