Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to leave, 4 big targets revealed and more - 16th August 2020

Barcelona fans are eagerly waiting for drastic changes to take place at the club but nothing has been announced so far. Lots of rumours in the papers, however, but none really seem very realistic. With that said, we have eliminated a few of the bogus rumours but have to report some of them.

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona?

Today's big report comes from the Mirror who claim that Manchester City are in pole position to land Lionel Messi. The report has no real mention of the Argentine leaving the club but just speaks about the Cityzens being the frontrunners for a player who might look to leave Camp Nou.

These Messi-to-leave-Barcelona rumours have been going on for years but now might actually be the time when he will look to leave the club. However, things have not been sorted just yet a there is no way any club can activate his release clause.

Moreover, given Barcelona's squad right now, the club management would be open to selling all the players at the club apart from Messi to build a good foundation for the future.

Barcelona have four options to replace Quique Setien

While it was reported yesterday that Mauricio Pochettino was the favourite to replace Quique Setien at Camp Nou, three more names have been added to that list.

SPORT claim that Xavi is no longer on the list but Ronald Koeman, Massimiliano Allegri and Thierry Henry are the latest ones linked with the job at Camp Nou.

Deco excited about Francisco Trincao

Former Barcelona player, Deco has claimed that he is excited by the prospect of Francisco Trincao playing for the Catalan side. While talking to A Bola, he said:

“Trincão has it all to be a success at Barça. He is a quality player with a great future ahead. He’s a classic left-footed player that makes runs from the wings into the area. When he gets into the middle, he makes shooting look easy. He’s good in the one-on-one and has a fine shot. He’s a footballer who I personally like a lot.”