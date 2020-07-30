Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Luis Suarez has crazy offer on the table, no move for Lautaro Martinez and more - 29th July 2020

Barcelona are not in a financial position to spend big this summer but that has not stopped them from finding ways to get the players they need. Blaugrana are keen on winning trophies next season and are reportedly looking to raise funds by selling a few players.

Who are they linked with and who's moving out? Here's what the papers say today:

Luis Suarez has crazy offer on the table

Luis Suarez has a big offer on the table from a Major League Soccer side according to Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that the offer is from David Beckham's Inter Miami side and they are desperate to sign him.

The report also adds that Suarez is not looking to leave despite his contract expiring next summer. However, there is a clause in his contract that will see him remain for another season if he plays 60% of the matches next season.

No Barcelona move for Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez has reportedly informed Barcelona that he is willing for wait until next summer. The Argentine has been linked with the Catalan side but Mundo Deportivo claim that he has assured them that he is fine waiting for a year.

The report adds that the striker understands the financial situation Barcelona are in right now and thus does not mind playing another year at Inter Milan before making the switch.

Antonio Conte laughs off Lionel Messi rumours

Antonio Conte has distanced himself and Inter Milan from the rumours linking Lionel Messi to San Siro. The manager has also hinted that his side would not be making any big signings at th same time.

When asked if he would prefer Messi or 4 players worth €50 million, he said:

“I think both of those scenarios are pretty improbable! I am holding on tight to my players, as they are giving their all, I can guarantee that. It’d be easier to move the Duomo than to bring Messi to Inter!”

No interest in Juventus star

Barcelona are not interested in signing Mattia De Sciglio, according to reports in Spain. The Juvneuts star was linked by Italina media with a move to Camp Nou but the local sources report that the Catalan side are not interested.