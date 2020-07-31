Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City star is Barca's top target, new signing offered to Everton and West Ham, and more - 31st July 2020

Barcelona are keen on bolstering their squad this summer, but have a lot to do before they can sign a player. Reports suggest that the Catalan club need to sell players before they can sign players or even extend the contract on their current players.

That has not stopped the papers from linking the Blaugrana with several players and here are the ones mentioned today:

Manchester City star is Barca's top target

Manchester City's Eric Garcia is Barcelona's top target this summer, according to Goal. They report that he is seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Gerard Pique at the club and would be signed at all costs.

Manchester City are not ready to let go of their prized asset and are desperate to keep him. They have even offered him a new deal but has not has not yet put pen to the papers.

New signing offered to Everton and West Ham

Martin Braithwaite was signed in controversial fashion in February and now has no future at Barcelona. The club are keen on shipping him this summer and have already started looking for clubs interested in signing him.

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club have offered him to Everton and West Ham United already. They also report that negotiations have begun between the club and a deal could be concluded swiftly.

David Alaba to Barcelona?

David Alba is looking to join Barcelona this summer and has offered himself to the club, according to SPORT. The report claims that the Bayern Munich man is keen on leaving the German champions for a new challenge this summer and is looking for a move to Camp Nou.

Chelsea, Manchester City and several other clubs have also been linked with the Austrian defender. Bayern are open to selling him as per the report as he has just a year left on his contract.

Barcelona favourites to land Willian

Barcelona are the current favourites to sign Willian on a free transfer, as per Diario AS. The Spanish publication claims that the Brazilian has an offer on the table from the Catalan side and he is open to joining them as well.

Willian's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has confirmed that his client has 4 offers on the table including two from European sides. Barcelona have been keen on signing him for a long time and could snap him up for free this summer.