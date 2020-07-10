Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eye Barca star, Rivaldo offers transfer advice to Blaugrana and more - 10th July 2020

All the top news and rumours related to Barcelona today.

Today's Barcelona Transfer News roundup focuses on Ousmane Dembele, Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

In today's Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, we take a look at the star Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign from Barca, Rivaldo's interesting piece of transfer advice for the Blaugrana, and more.

The Catalan side are set to miss out on the league title this season after failing to beat Sevilla and Atletico Madrid since the restart of the season. The fans are hoping for a good rebuild to the squad but the swap of Miralem Pjanic for Arthur has not gone down well with them.

Without further ado, here are the top Barcelona rumours of the day:

Manchester United eye Barcelona star

Manchester United could make a move for Ousmane Dembele if they fail to land Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic. They report that the Barcelona star is the Plan B for the Red Devils.

Dembele is injured once again and has missed the majority of matches during his time at Camp Nou. He is set to be sold by Barcelona this summer as they are not willing to keep hold of him for any longer.

Barcelona agree terms with Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona have agreed terms with Lautaro Martinez according to ESPN. The Catalan side have been keen on signing the Argentine from Inter Milan and have finally managed to get things done from their side.

However, ESPN also claims that the signing of the striker will depend on the sale of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian was signed from Liverpool in 2018 but has not managed to impress. He was out on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

They are now looking to sell him permanently but are unable to find clubs willing to splash big on him.

Rivaldo offers transfer advice to Blaugrana

While Barcelona are working on getting Lautaro Martinez, Rivaldo is not a big fan of the move. The Brazilia legend wants his former side to re-sign Neymar from PSG instead of getting the Argentine striker.

While talking to Betfair, Rivaldo said:

Lautaro Martinez's release clause has recently expired, so Internazionale can now ask for more money to sell him and, apparently, they want to extend his contract and keep him at the club. For that reason, I think Barcelona should refocus on signing Neymar this summer.

Leonardo might now be interested in negotiating the Brazilian star's move from PSG. I believe Neymar joining Lionel Messi would help Barcelona become again that sensational team that won many titles several years ago.

"Neymar would be the best possible signing for Barcelona as he will cheer up the squad and give a nice alternative to decide matches, allowing Messi to take a rest occasionally."