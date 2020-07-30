Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: New signing set to be sold, midfielder set for Serie A move - 30th July 2020

Barcelona's financial crisis is not going to end any time soon but the club are trying to off load a few stars this summer and balance the books for the time being. However, things are not going their way again and they are finding it hard to ship the deadwood from the club as no club in willing to match the asking price.

Two players have been linked with moves away from the club in the papers today.

New signing set to be sold

Martin Braithwaite was signed after the January transfer window closed in controversial fashion. Now, it looks like his future at the club is in the balance as Barcelona are looking to offload him.

Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have no plans to keep him at the club for next season and are looking to sell him this summer. The striker scored just one goal and played just over 400 minutes in a Barcelona shirt since his arrival.

Barcelona midfielder set for Serie A move

Monchu has been linked with a move to Sassuolo and now the Serie A side's general manager, Giovanni Carnevali, has confirmed the rumours. He has revealed that the club are in active talks with Barcelona to sign the youngster but nothing is final yet.

“He is a young boy and we are talking with Barcelona, it is something we already did last season. We have a good relationship with the Catalan club. We are interested, but there is a long way from there to closing the operation. He is young but has all the characteristics to become a great player. ” [via Sky Sports Italia]

Monchu was a part of the Barcelona B side but failed to gain promotion this season. Apart from Sassuolo, Real Betis, Valencia and Real Sociedad were keen on signing him.

No confidence vote against Bartomeu

Joseph Bartomeu is set to face another vote of no confidence against him as club members have decided to vote him out of his position. As per a report in Cadena Ser via [ESPN], a group called Cor Blaugrana have collected as many as 17,000 signatures against the current President.

The group spokesman, Josep Maria Cremades said:

“We know we are working against a number of factors. We know we can’t get signatures at games because fans can’t attend, that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and that there’s an election due next year anyway. But we really want to move forward with this vote of no confidence. That’s the level of indignation we’re feeling right now. The management of the club has been unacceptable.”