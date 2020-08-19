Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Plans to sack Ronald Koeman revealed, big squad renewal plans and more - 19th August 2020

Barcelona have officially confirmed the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their new manager but things have not gone well at all. The news of his possible sacking soon have emerged and it looks like he will not be at the club for long.

All that and more in today's roundup:

Plans to sack Ronald Koeman revealed

Barcelona presidential candidate, Victor Font has said that he will sack Ronald Koeman when he is elected. He claims that the club need a manager like Xavi and the appointment of the legendary midfielder will be his first priority.

Talking on El Larguero, Victor Font said:

“Even if Koeman has a great season, I will not change my plans. If I become president, Koeman will not be the coach of Barca in the 2021-22 season. Xavi understands that all the puzzles in the club must be put together. Who will lead the team will be decided by the Board of Directors, in our case, it will be him [Xavi].”

“Messi is completely disappointed because of the critical situation at the club both in sports and in economic and organisational terms. I expect that Messi will play under Xavi in 2021.”

The Barcelona presidential elections are scheduled to take place in March 2021.

Bartomeu talks about squad renewal plans

Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu has confirmed that there will be a squad renewal this summer. He has named 7 players as the core of their plans for the future and has automatically put the others up for sale.

Bartomeu has named Messi, Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann, Dembele as the players he wants to keep. He has also added that the german keeper has agreed a new contract and will remain at the club despite interest from Chelsea. He said:

Messi is untouchable and non-transferable. He knows it, we all know it. But there are various non-transferrable players like Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann, Dembele. They are players who we count on a lot and who have come to spend many years at Barça.

Barcelona eye Malang Sarr

Barcelona have set sights on signing Malang Sarr according to Diario Sport. The report claims that the free agent is on the radar and the Catalan club will make a move this summer.

With Bartomeu putting the whole squad apart from 7 players up for sale, a move for a free agent seems very likely to happen. Sarr was at Nice but is now a free agent after running down his contract at the Ligue 1 club.