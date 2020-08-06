Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG and AC Milan eye Barca star, defender offered to AS Roma and more - 6th August 2020

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their side this summer but have made it clear that they need to get rid of the deadwood first. They are facing a problem with that and have not been getting the offers they need to balance their books.

Today's reports in the media claim that they have offered a centre-back to AS Roma while another defender is a target for PSG and AC Milan! Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

Samuel Umtiti offered to AS Roma

Samuel Umtiti's future at Camp Nou is in the balance and it looks like Barcelona are offering him to various clubs. Todays reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that the Catalan side have offered the centre-back to AS Roma this summer.

SPORT have added to it and claimed that AS Roma are keen on signing him as well. However, the Italian side want to take him on a season-long loan before signing him permanently. Barcelona are open to this move but want the Serie A side to pay his full wages.

PSG and AS Milan eye Emerson

PSG and AC Milan have set sights on signing Emerson from Barcelona according to SPORT. They report that the two sides are keen on getting the left-back this summer and are wiling negotiate with the Catalan side.

Emerson is currently on loan at Real Betis and has been impressive at the Spanish side. AS Milan reportedly offered €20 million for him recently but the bid was rejected by Barcelona straight away.

Guardiola confirms Eric Garcia wants to join Barcelona

Garcia in action for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Eric Garcia has decided to not sign a new deal at Manchster City. The centre-back has been heavily linked with Barcelona and the manager has hinted that he could be on his way to the Nou Camp. In today's press conference, he said:

“Eric has communicated to us he does not want to extend his contract with City. He has one year left and does not want to re-sign. We want him to stay, but he does not. We imagine he wants to play somewhere else [Barcelona].”

'No idea why I was sold' says Carles Perez

Carles Perez has revealed that the still has no idea why Barcelona sold him to AS Roma. The youngster was a part of Barcelona's youth teams before he got a chance to play in the first team.

However, within months of making an impact, he was sold to AS Roma and the 22-year-old is still not sure why. Talking to EFE [via Marca], he said:

“Since I was a youth player, I had offers to leave Barcelona, some of them from England. Even when I was at Barcelona B I had offers from senior sides and I always said no because I wanted to get to the [Barcelona] first team. Then I had my opportunities and I think that I made the most of them. In fact, I even got a contract as a first-team player.”

“For me, it was a surprise that later they decided to get rid of me, I consider that I did not deserve it. But I don’t want to retract anything either, it is something that happened many months ago. Now I am at Roma, one of the best teams in Italy.”

“To this day, I still don’t understand what happened. Either the club needed money or it was something else that escapes me. But it is already in the past. At the time, it did bother me because it was a blow to leave Barcelona and no longer seeing your family and friends. Since then, from my immediate circle, I have only seen my parents.”