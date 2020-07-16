Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG reject massive offer for Neymar, defender to sign new deal and more - 16th July 2020

In today's Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, we take a look at the offer Barcelona have made for Neymar, which defender is not happy with his time at Camp Nou and more.

PSG reject massive offer for Neymar

Barcelona have made a massive offer for Neymar only for PSG to reject it straight away, according to OK Diario. The Catalan side offered Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, and Ousmane Dembele in exchange for Neymar as per the report, but the Ligue 1 club is only interested in one of those players.

OK Diario report that Griezmann and Umtiti are players PSG are not keen on signing this summer. They are, however, interested in getting Dembele but that would need cash as well. The French side want £73 million along with the winger for them to even consider selling the Brazilian.

Defender to sign new Barcelona contract

Nelson Semedo is set to be offered a new deal by Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The defender has been playing well this season and has been fighting for the starting role with Sergi Roberto.

The right-back's current contract expires in 2022 and the Catalan side are looking to extend the deal this summer. They are also keen on giving him a pay raise and increase his release clause to €100 million.

Todibo not happy with game time at Barcelona

Jean-Clair Todibo was signed in controversial fashion last year but has not managed to impress at Barcelona. The defender is now on loan at Schalke but still is not happy with the game time he got at Camp Nou earlier this season.

The centre-back claims that he was not good enough for the first team when he joined but should have played a few matches this season. He understands that Gerard Pique is miles better than him but still admits that missing out in certain matches did not feel right. Talking to Onze Mondiale, he said:

Advertisement

“For me, this season, I deserved more playing time. The first six months, when I arrived, I did not mind not playing because in training, I saw that I didn’t have the level yet. But this year, I would have deserved to play more. But I didn’t make a big deal out of it because it was the choice of the coach and I understand. If I’m a coach, I prefer to put Piqué to Todibo. He has a real track record, he’s a great player. But I think I could have played certain matches.”

Philippe Coutinho offered to Newcastle United

Barcelona are desperate to get Philippe Coutinho off their books this summer that they have offered the Brazilian to 2 Premier League clubs. Goal report that the Bayern Munich loanee is also keen on moving back to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly the clubs he has been offered to as per the report.