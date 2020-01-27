Barcelona Transfer News: Young Carles Perez set to sign for AS Roma

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

FC Barcelona's young forward Carles Perez has agreed to join Italian giants AS Roma for a reported €13 million, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Further suggestions indicate that the lucrative deal does not include a buy-back clause.

Carles Perez from Barça to AS Roma, here we go! Total agreement on a permanent deal for €13M. Tomorrow he’ll be in Italy to sign his contract. NO buy back clause for Barça. 🇪🇸 #Barça #Roma #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2020

Perez joined the La Masia academy back in 2012 and grew through the ranks to emerge as a serious prospect up front. On 19 May, 2019, the 21-year-old made his professional debut in a 2–2 away draw against Eibar.

He was a regular feature in Ernesto Valverde's matchday squads, also returning with a couple of goals in his brief time in La Liga. While he netted his first league goal against Betis last August, the youngster scored his first and only UCL goal in the 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

However, Quique Setien's arrival pushed him back to the B squad, resulting in a major quest for a transfer away in less than ideal circumstances.

He will now travel to Italy tomorrow to complete his medical and paperwork, thereby becoming the third player after Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena to depart this January. Meanwhile, Blaugrana are yet to add any players to their roster as they still mainly look to find a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.

Follow the latest Transfer Rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog