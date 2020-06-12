Barcelona transfer round-up: Coutinho and Ansu Fati on their out as chase for wonderkid continues

Barcelona make a bid for Real Madrid's transfer target.

Ansu Fati could move away from Barcelona if the Catalunya club's demands are met

Barcelona could part ways with three of its players.

Spanish giants Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. There are multiple players who are been looked at by Catalunya club to bloster their squad further.

With the summer transfer window approaching, here are some of the top Barcelona transfer rumors that have been reported today.

Barcelona looking to off-load Phillipe Coutinho

Barcelona have reportedly lowered their asking price for the Brazilian.

Barcelona have been clear in their desire to sell Philippe Coutinho. The former Liverpool star has failed to impress at Barcelona.

The Brazilian internatinal was bought by Barcelona for a whopping €145 million from Liverpool in 2018. The Brazilian hasn't had the most successful time at Barcelona and even his loan at Bayern Munich wasn't really fruitful and failed to convince the German champions of signing him on a permanent basis.

❗Tottenham very much like Philippe Coutinho. The London club considers Coutinho a priority in the upcoming transfer market, especially since several other English clubs are also interested in him. [MD] pic.twitter.com/m1qFdDZzEF — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn10) June 4, 2020

Phillipe Coutinho has been linked with a move to numerous EPL clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Leicester City and even Newcastle, who are on the verge of being takeover.

Barcelona will be having a meeting with the player's agent Kia Joorabchian next week to discuss his future at the club. As per reports on Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to sell the skillful midfielder from anywhere between €80 million to €90 million.

Ansu Fati to stay at Barcelona, until a suitable offer arrives

Barcelona have some serious conditions for the transfer of Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has been linked with EPL giants Manchester United but Barcelona is not ready to sell their wonder-kid until there is an official bid that matches their demands.

The player has a contract with Barcelona until 2022, and the only option to acquire the player this summer other than to make a bid for him, is to trigger his enormous €170 million release clause.

Man Utd 'make £100m Ansu Fati transfer proposal' after Jorge Mendes callhttps://t.co/vU5c6wZwVj pic.twitter.com/lWhF7gfUfY — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 8, 2020

Barcelona has made it clear for the teams interested in him that the transfer amount for the player will be only be revealed when a club submits an official bid for the player.

The 17-old has scored five goals in his twenty-five appearances for Barcelona so far, and it would be interesting to see whether Manchester United will put the ball back in Barcelona's court with a hefty bid that could impress them.

AS Roma interested in Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo

AS Roma's manager has shown potential interest in Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo

AS Roma has been eyeing Jean-Clair Todibo, and could make a move for the Catalonian central-defender in the upcoming transfer window.

The Italian clubs manager, Paulo Fonseca rates the player very highly and wants to bring him to the Stadio Olimpico. Barcelona have put up a €25 million price-tag on the player and are reportedly not willing to sell him for anything less.

Jean-Clair Todibo's transfer is on the table of Barça. There are proposals from two teams of EPL and Serie A. Their proposals are very close to the amount of €25m , which was asked by Barça for him. He has to choose the option. Next week there can be some news pic.twitter.com/OcXVImyjy4 — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) June 12, 2020

The player has only made three appearances for Barcelona, since his transfer from Toulouse over a year ago. The twenty-year-old will certainly benefit from more game time that he will find very difficult to get at Barcelona, which is why a move away from the Spanish giants makes sense.

The defender has been receiving interests from some Premier League clubs as well, which is why it will be interesting to see where he lands up once the transfer window opens up.

Barcelona eye Rayo Vallecano's forward Fabian Luzzi

Barcelona look to complete the transfer of Rayo Vallecano's teenager, Fabian Luzzi

Barcelona are on the verfe of signing Real Madrid's transfer target, Fabian Luzzi. According to ESPN, Barcelona has been in contact with Rayo Vallecano and might just steal the player from right under the nose of rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The 16-year-old has yet to make an official debut for his club, but has been seen during the first-team training sessions. As per reports Barcelona are willing to offer a hefty amount of money to complete his signing.

Barça's Fabián Luzzi deal is not a done deal yet, but it is on the right track and the club are pushing through the transfer.



[@martinezferran, Tier 1 🥇]#ForçaBarça #FCB pic.twitter.com/gMpahKtzs1 — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) June 8, 2020

While the teenager is yet to sign a deal with Barcelona, the Catalunya giants have already offered Vallecano a small amount in the name of development rights for the youngster.