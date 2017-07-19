Barcelona transfer round-up: Neymar insists he is staying at Nou Camp, United join race for Verratti and more

All the transfer action involving Barcelona.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 19 Jul 2017, 17:53 IST

Not going to be teased into a deal?

Neymar and Bartomeu insist that the Brazilian isn’t going anywhere

PSG reportedly seem to be ready to part the sea to sign the Brazilian genius, but Neymar and Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu have insisted that he is not moving away from the Nou Camp in the foreseeable future.

Speaking to Goal, Neymar said, “I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here."

"The last one was my best season in Barcelona. It was the season where I felt most comfortable."

“We played great games and lived incredible moments – even though we didn’t win the titles we wanted. Now, we need to work for the new season and it will be even more positive, individually and as a group.”

Bartomeu, on the other hand, has told BBC Sport that despite PSG’s willingness to match Neymar’s hefty buy-out clause, the Catalan giants will not sell him.

Chelsea and Manchester United end interest in Neymar

Conte and Mourinho are looking for reinforcements in midfield and the final third

Daily Star reports that United and Chelsea, who had come knocking on Barcelona's door for Neymar, have been scared off by his buy-out clause.

United have long been admirers of Neymar and are one of the few clubs with the financial power to prise him away from Barcelona. However, Paris Saint-Germain are unperturbed by the daunting sum of £195m and are willing to match the buy-out clause for the Brazilian. If Barca accept the offer, Neymar will become the most expensive player on the planet.

Chelsea, however, have Eden Hazard on the left wing and with the Belgian swearing his allegiance to the Stamford Bridge outfit, it is baffling why they would consider a move for Neymar who essentially plays on the same wing.

So it is advised that the readers take the news of Chelsea’s approach with a pinch of salt so as not to trigger speculations of a Hazard exit.

United enter race for Marco Verratti

PSG insist that Marco Verratti is not for sale

According to The Daily Mirror, Manchester United have entered the race for Barcelona target and PSG superstar Marco Verratti. Jose Mourinho has been scouring the market for a defensive midfielder who can take over from an ageing Michael Carrick. With Nemanja Matic closing in on a move to Juventus and Spurs insisting that Eric Dier is not for sale, United have now turned their attention to the 24-year-old regista.

In what is arguably a boost to United’s chances of luring the Italian international to Old Trafford, Verratti looks set to change agents and join forces with Mino Raiola. Raiola oversaw the transfers of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. While this remains just speculation, one should not forget United’s hijacking of the Lukaku deal which was heavily influenced by Raiola and Pogba.

Barcelona have been chasing Verratti for a while. According to various Spanish media outlets, the Catalan giants have offered a cash + Rakitic/Andre Gomes deal to land him from PSG.