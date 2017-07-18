Barcelona transfer round-up: PSG make €222m bid for Neymar, Verratti offer confirmed and more

All the transfer action around Barcelona.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 18 Jul 2017, 13:37 IST

Neymar

PSG ready to shatter world record for Neymar

PSG are ready to pay Neymar’s €222million (£195m) release clause in an attempt to sign the Brazilian superstar from Barcelona, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. PSG’s decision is largely based on the reports of Neymar wanting to step away from Lionel Messi’s shadows and emerge as the world’s best player in coming seasons.

Spanish newspaper Sport claims that despite winning all the major honours with Barcelona, Neymar is fixated on the Ballon d’Or glory and is aware that he needs to part ways with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to achieve that feat.

PSG have made two unsuccessful attempts in the past to sign Neymar but reports in Spain and France claim that the Ligue 1 side could have made the first real headway with their decision of paying Neymar’s €222million and stand a chance to sign the Brazilian.

Barcelona ready to make final offer for Verratti

Barcelona are ready to make their final offer for PSG’s Marco Verratti later this week as the Italian midfielder’s move to Camp Nou looks inevitable, according to the reports from Gazzetta delo Sports.

It has been suggested that Barca are willing to put forward a cash plus player offer for Verratti, which is expected to be around €65million with Ivan Rakitic making a move in the opposite direction. Despite playing a key role in Barcelona’s recent Champions League success, Rakitic has constantly being linked with a move away from the Catalan side.

Premier League sides have expressed their interest in the past, however, Barcelona are ready to trade the Croatian midfielder to sign Verratti, whom they have been tracking for the last 18 months.

Verratti’s arrival could suggest towards a long-term contract for Andres Iniesta, who also has been considering his future with Juventus hopeful of signing the Spanish maestro.

Alli emerges as a surprise transfer target

Tottenham have said NO to any chance of selling Alli

Barcelona are ready to test Tottenham’s resolves by tabling an upfront €80million offer for their midfield sensation Dele Alli, reports Don Balon. Alli was one of the standout players from last season scoring over 15 league goals which did not go unnoticed even from the likes of Barcelona.

Alli was previously linked with a move to Spain with Real Madrid interested in his signature, however, that move failed to materialise. Spurs have done well so far this summer by putting Harry Kane and Dele Alli away from any bidding war. However, Barca’s plans of an €80million bid could force Daniel Levy to think otherwise.

Tottenham signed Alli from MK Dons a couple of seasons ago for a fee of mere £5million. Since then, the 21-year-old has gone on to be the key midfield play at both club and international level. Barcelona are also tracking the likes of Marco Verratti and Ander Herrera if Alli decides against joining the Catalan side.

Herrera rejects Barcelona rumours

Herrera is in line to become the next Man United captain

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has outrightly refused the idea of joining Barcelona this summer or the next one and confirmed that there have not been any bids put forward by the La Liga side.

Herrera has been tipped to sign for Barcelona this summer if they fail to sign their number one transfer target Marco Verratti. However, Herrera has no plans of quitting Man United after the club are putting together a massive £41million contract for him and could also appoint him the long-term Man United captain.

Speaking with Marca earlier in the week Herrera said: "There is nothing certain about Barcelona because I am very happy at United and I feel valued and focused here,"