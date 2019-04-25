×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Prime target eyes move elsewhere instead of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Serie A giants want €50M-rated attacker, and more - April 25, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
526   //    25 Apr 2019, 20:18 IST

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. As we move a step closer to transfer window, the rumour mills keep churning out news about possible transfer everyday.

Today's top transfer news and rumours feature Luka Jovic, Malcom, de Ligt and Samuel Umtiti.

Here the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants! 

Spanish giants feel used by Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now and it is no secret that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are trying to secure the services of the striker. Both the Spanish giants are scouting the Serbian sharpshooter for some time now as Jovic has been on their radar due to his majestic performances.

With 17 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga so far, Jovic is enjoying meteoric rise to fame and is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Bundesliga, just behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic has also racked up 8 goals in the Europa League and Frankfurt made his loan from Benfica permanent by signing the striker for just €12 million last week.

While Jovic's father revealed that they have received offers from Barcelona, Frankfurt's sporting director has claimed that a move to Los Blancos remains a huge possibility.

In a recent interview, the sporting director of Frankfurt said:

"There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid."
Advertisement
"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

If reports are to be believed, Frankfurt and Jovic's agents are constantly using interests from Real Madrid and Barcelona to increase the price of the player. Moreover, they have leaked meetings to ignite rumours and get more offers from other teams.

Barcelona met with Jovic's representatives but Frankfurt wants more than €50 million. Los Blancos want the player to but increasing price tag could be a huge problem. As of now, Jovic's most likely destination seems to be Bayern Munich or PSG.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Matthijs de Ligt Luka Jović Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Barcelona news Roundup: Messi reaches new milestone, Prime target could join Real Madrid and more- 24 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Catalan giants set to offer a five-year deal to De Ligt, Real Madrid set to battle Barcelona for Japanese sensation and more - April 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Real Madrid join the race for €80M-rated Barcelona target, Chelsea to battle for superstar, and more - April 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Real Madrid set to battle with Catalan giants for €70M rated striker, De Ligt hopes to sign for Blaugrana - April 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for €150 million superstar, Barcelona agree deal for €73 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer news: £63 million superstar to join Barcelona, Real Madrid asked to pay £196 million for top transfer target and more, 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid on 3 conditions, Barcelona confirm interest in €65 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 March 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us