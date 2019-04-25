Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Prime target eyes move elsewhere instead of Barcelona and Real Madrid, Serie A giants want €50M-rated attacker, and more - April 25, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 526 // 25 Apr 2019, 20:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. As we move a step closer to transfer window, the rumour mills keep churning out news about possible transfer everyday.

Today's top transfer news and rumours feature Luka Jovic, Malcom, de Ligt and Samuel Umtiti.

Here the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

Spanish giants feel used by Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now and it is no secret that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are trying to secure the services of the striker. Both the Spanish giants are scouting the Serbian sharpshooter for some time now as Jovic has been on their radar due to his majestic performances.

With 17 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga so far, Jovic is enjoying meteoric rise to fame and is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Bundesliga, just behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic has also racked up 8 goals in the Europa League and Frankfurt made his loan from Benfica permanent by signing the striker for just €12 million last week.

While Jovic's father revealed that they have received offers from Barcelona, Frankfurt's sporting director has claimed that a move to Los Blancos remains a huge possibility.

In a recent interview, the sporting director of Frankfurt said:

"There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid."

Advertisement

"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

If reports are to be believed, Frankfurt and Jovic's agents are constantly using interests from Real Madrid and Barcelona to increase the price of the player. Moreover, they have leaked meetings to ignite rumours and get more offers from other teams.

Barcelona met with Jovic's representatives but Frankfurt wants more than €50 million. Los Blancos want the player to but increasing price tag could be a huge problem. As of now, Jovic's most likely destination seems to be Bayern Munich or PSG.

1 / 4 NEXT