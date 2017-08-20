Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Club to make another bid for Coutinho, update on Seri, and more

All the transfer action surrounding Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 20 Aug 2017, 18:57 IST

Seri could soon be a Barcelona player

Barcelona offer €40m for Jean Michael Seri

With Neymar gone and Suarez injured, things do not look good for the club right now. Barcelona are desperately looking to sign players before the transfer window closes.

The club is looking to strengthen its squad and have turned their attention to the Ivorian midfielder, Jean Michael Seri.

It is reported that the Spanish Giants are willing to offer €40m for the Nice midfielder. Seri and Barcelona have reached an agreement and it is all down to both the clubs to agree on a fee.

Liverpool and Arsenal were also after the midfielder but it is believed that Barcelona have beaten them to his signature.

Barcelona sign Yerry Mina

Mina could make his Barcelona debut in January

Barcelona have triggered their option to buy Yerry Mina for €9m. The centre-back will stay at Palmeiras until January before he plays for the Spanish giants.

Mina was voted as the best defender in Brazil in 2016 securing his services will be a big boost to the Catalans. The Columbian international played a critical part in Palmeiras defence and Ernesto Valverde is hoping he could be a solution to his defensive problems.

After the humiliating 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, the club didn't wait long and acted swiftly to solve their defensive woes.

Mina is a perfect replacement for Javier Mascherano and the club manager is hoping he can bring in some freshness to his ageing squad.

Barcelona prepare 4th bid for Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho wants to move to Spain

Despite having three bids turned down by Liverpool, Barcelona have not given up on signing Coutinho.

The Brazilian is Barcelona's number one target to replace Neymar and they still believe they can land the 25-year old despite their last bid of £119m being rejected by the Reds.

The Spanish giants have not given up their pursuit on Coutinho and believe they have an upper hand as Coutinho had handed in a transfer request a few days back.

According to reports, Coutinho is keen on making a switch to Spain and knows that such an opportunity will not come every time. He has asked his club to negotiate once again with Barcelona.

Liverpool face Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifier next week and it believed that once the Reds qualify, both the clubs will meet at Monaco, where the Champions League group stage draw is to be held.

The Brazilian does not want to wait for the last days to make a move and hopes everything goes smoothly next week.