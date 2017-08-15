Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Catalans close in on Dembele and Coutinho, Roberto set to leave and more

All the transfer news and rumours involving Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 15 Aug 2017, 19:01 IST

Dembele prefers a move to Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele bid accepted by Dortmund

Barcelona's interest in Dembele is not new with the club pursuing the player ever since the Neymar to PSG saga started.

It is now believed that Dortmund have reportedly accepted Barcelona's £90m bid for the Frenchman. However, the add-ons and bonuses are yet to be decided with Dortmund demanding £27m for the same.

The player has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona and is now waiting for both the clubs to reach an agreement.

Arsenal had a bid rejected while Manchester City held talks with the player earlier this summer.

Real Madrid were also keen on bringing the French international to Santiago Bernabeu, but the player prefers a move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have identified Dembele as the ideal replacement for Neymar who moved to PSG recently.

Sergio Roberto wants to leave

Sergi is desperate to leave Barcelona

Sergi Roberto reportedly wants to leave Barcelona as he feels that the club do not have faith in him anymore. The signing of Paulinho too seems to have affected his morale.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan are ready to pay €40m for his services while the player is keen on playing in the Premier League.

The midfielder is now set to make a decision regarding his future this week with United and Chelsea his most likely destination.

The 25-year-old is contracted to Barcelona till 2019.

Philippe Coutinho move 'imminent'

Coutinho could play for Barcelona soon

The Philippe Coutinho saga has taken another turn. Liverpool might have released a statement saying the 25-year-old is not for sale, but Barcelona are confident that the player will move to Camp Nou.

Liverpool rejected two bids from Barcelona, but the player handed in a transfer request in order to exit the club.

The Brazilian is not going to play the Champions League Qualifier against Hoffenheim and also missed the side's opening Premier League encounter against Watford. Some claim that the Brazilian didn't play because of a back injury, while others say it was because of the transfer saga.

It is now believed that the Catalans will make an improved bid for the Liverpool star in the coming days and are confident that Coutinho will join them before the summer transfer window closes.