Barcelona transfer roundup: Coutinho, Dembele and Seri updates

All the transfer updates involving Barcelona.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 07 Aug 2017, 17:13 IST

Klopp wants Coutinho to stay but he wants to move

Barcelona are keen on spending the money their received from Neymar's transfer and here are the latest updates involving the former La Liga champions:

Barcelona to offer cash + Gomes for Coutinho

Ernesto Valverde's side are set to ramp up their summer transfer activity and are willing to leave no stones unturned in securing the services of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. According to Mundo Deportivo, La Blaugrana will include Andre Gomes in a swap deal to convince the Reds to sell.

Playing at the Nou Camp in Barca colours has been Coutinho's biggest dream and with his consenting to move to Spain, the only stumbling block in Barca's path is an agreement with the Anfield top brass.

Coutinho scored 13 goals and picked up 7 assists from 31 appearances in the Premier League in the 2016/17 campaign. The Brazilian is only 25-years old and is gifted with the ability and class which could make him a worthy successor to pass on the Catalan midfield duties to. Barcelona are in pursuit of replacements for an ageing Iniesta and Coutinho will fit right in.

Dortmund to hold out for £100m for Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has caught the attention of several European giants

The Catalans have been knocking on the Dortmund door for a like-for-like replacement for Neymar after zeroing in on Dembele. But striking a deal will not be a walk in the park as Dortmund is ready to squeeze La Blaugrana for every penny.

Barca had made an initial bid of £63m but Dortmund are not having any of it. They are adamant about their valuation for Dembele who mustered 10 goals and 18 assists for the Bundesliga outfit in the previous season.

Dembele is one of the most exciting young prospects in football and Dortmund will not part with him if they don't get adequately reimbursed.

Barcelona ready to trigger Jean Michael Seri's release clause

Michael Seri in action against Ajax

According to The Guardian, Barcelona have informed OGC Nice that they are willing to pay Seri's £40m release clause.

The defensive midfielder was excellent for Nice as they finished 3rd in the Ligue 1 last season. The 26-year-old's work rate is often compared to that of Kante's but he is touted to have more to offer in attack than the Frenchman. No Nice player was directly involved in more goals than Seri was last season.

Jean Michael Seri will be an excellent addition to Barcelona's midfield. Valverde will hope that Seri can take over from Sergio Busquets.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have also been linked with the Ivorian but the Catalan giants seem to have stole a march on them.