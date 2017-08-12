Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Angel Di Maria an option for Barcelona, update on Coutinho and more

All the transfer news and rumours surrounding Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 12 Aug 2017, 19:24 IST

Spurs have no intention of selling the 25-year-old

Eriksen will not be sold

Tottenham are aware of the fact that Barcelona are after Christian Eriksen. Ever since Neymar's departure to PSG, the Spanish giants have been targeting players to replace the Brazilian.

So far the club have not managed to find success and are continuing their search.

The Catalans are currently targeting Philippe Coutinho but have identified Eriksen as a possible alternative.

Spurs, however, are determined not to lose any of their players. The North Londoners are yet to make a signing this summer window and are closing in on Celta Vigo's midfielder Pape Diop.

Spurs chairman, Dany Levy, meanwhile has said that no more players will be sold.

Di Maria an option for Barcelona

Di Maria could play for Barcelona

This transfer window has already seen some unimaginable deals happen. Deadline day is still a long way away and another deal that could shock the world is set to happen.

It is believed that Barcelona are now targeting PSG's winger Angel Di Maria. The French giants signed Neymar for a world record fee and may now need to sell some players to balance their books.

When the 29-year-old left Real Madrid, there was an anti-Barcelona clause inserted in his contract. The clause, however, lasted just three years.

Given the Verratti saga and then PSG swooping for Neymar, the Catalans could find it difficult to negotiate with the French club. As things stand, the Spanish giants are yet to open discussions with the French giants.

Barcelona offer cash+players for Coutinho

Barcelona are preparing another offer for the midfielder

Liverpool owners released a statement yesterday which said that Philippe Coutinho would not be sold in this window.

However, the 25-year-old subsequently submitted a transfer request, once again giving the Catalans hopes of signing him. It is now believed that the Spanish giants are willing to offer £72.7m + Rafina and Andre Gomes for the Brazilian.

The La Liga giants have seen two of their bids being turned down by the Reds but are preparing another offer for the player.

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to spend a huge portion of Neymar's transfer fee to secure Coutinho's signature. Instead, they are prepared to swap.