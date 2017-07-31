Barcelona transfer roundup: Major Neymar, Coutinho and Dybala updates and more

We might have seen the last of Neymar in a Barcelona shirt.

Neymar set to undergo PSG medical

According to reports by The Sun, Neymar is one step closer to a world-record deal as he is set to undergo a PSG medical.

The report states that Neymar will meet with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The Brazilian has not yet returned home after the pre-season tour in the US, and is travelling to China for a sponsorship tour.

The report also added that the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with PSG ahead of a 196m deal.

Philippe Coutinho wants Barcelona move

Nou Camp has always been Coutinho's dream destination.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Philippe Coutinho wants to seal his dream move to Barcelona and has told Liverpool top brass that he wants to head to Nou Camp ‘whatever happens.’

SPORT journalist Lluis Miguelsanz said "Barcelona club sources are hugely optimistic he will join, despite a final price not being fixed."

Coutinho, who had earlier vowed to stay at Anfield and become a club legend, seems to now be following Luis Suarez’s footsteps as he prepares to make the big money switch.

Liverpool had rejected two bids that the Catalan giants made earlier in the summer but may now budge as the player has expressed his intention to leave.

Barcelona are desperate for a marquee signing as Neymar looks set to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona to discuss Paulo Dybala deal with Juventus

Dybala signed a new 5-year deal at Juventus this April

Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus as a replacement for Neymar, according to multiple reports in the Spanish, British and Italian press.

The Catalans have become resigned to the fact that Neymar will leave. Barcelona are willing to offer a whopping €150 million to Juventus for Dybala's services to ensure a deal is done quickly and thus placate their fans.

Barcelona have been without a marquee signing this summer and are ready to step it up. However, Dybala, who plays as a No. 10, won’t be an ideal replacement for Neymar. But he will still be a great addition to the team where an ageing Iniesta and Busquets look set to pass on the responsibility.

Barcelona are ready to sell Andre Gomes

Gomes has had a difficult first season with FC Barcelona

Barcelona are considering the option of selling Andre Gomes this summer according to Marca. The Spanish outlet claims that the Catalan giants are interested in selling one of their midfielders to make space for a new signing.

The club's main focus was to cash-in on Arda Turan but with the Chinese transfer window closed and no European club showing interest in the Turkish international, they are finding it hard to sell him.

Gomes was signed by Barca from Valencia for €35 million last summer. The fee would rise to €55 million based on his performance and the club's trophies.

But after a dismal showing in his debut season, the Blaugrana have decided to look for an upgrade and are keen on making room my selling Gomes.