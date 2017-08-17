Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Paulinho signs, update on Dembele and more

All the transfer action involving Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 17 Aug 2017, 19:52 IST

FC Barcelona are making slow progress in the transfer market

Paulinho signs for the Catalans

Paulinho has signed for Barcelona after passing his medical. The player will wear the no 15 jersey for the club. The £36m fee makes him the fourth most expensive signing in the club's history.

"It's a special moment for me. I'm grateful and I thank everyone for their efforts," said the player after signing his contract.

Most of the fans are not pleased with the move, though, as they believe he is a downgrade and not capable of playing for the club.

The club had earlier threatened to take legal actions as media reports claim that the president, Bartomeu will benefit personally with the Brazilians arrival.

Bartomeu is the CEO of ADELTE Group and it was claimed that ADELTE are looking to expand into China and are soon set to bid on projects which involve the Evergrande group - who also own Paulinho's former club.

A statement released by Barcelona has denied such claims, with the club threatening legal action.

Dele Alli won't be sold, says Daniel Levy

No Spurs player will be sold

Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy has told that Dele Alli won't be sold even for £150m. He has made it clear that he wants the midfielder to stay at the club and will not be sold at any cost.

The 21-year old has been monitored by the La Liga giants but the club has no intentions of selling him this season, at least.

Spurs fan are worried in the wake of Danny Rose's behaviour and fear that other players could follow him.

Pochettino's side are yet to make a signing this summer. They are linked to Barkley and Davinson Sanchez but are yet to move forward in their negotiations. They had earlier sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City and have no plan of selling any other players.

Dembele not close to Barcelona

Will Dembele play for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona are desperately trying to replace departed winger Neymar and have targeted Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona director, Pep Segura, said that the club was close to sealing the signing of Dortmund star.

"We're discussing the conditions for (the transfer of) Coutinho and Dembele. They are close," said Segura speaking after the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

However, Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke has said, "Barcelona want to sign Dembele, but at the moment they are not even a millimetre closer."

The Catalans had a bid rejected by the German club last week but have not given up on signing the Dortmund youngster.

Meanwhile, Dembele has been suspended by the club for failing to report for training last Thursday amid interest from Barcelona.