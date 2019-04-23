×
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Real Madrid join the race for €80M-rated Barcelona target, Chelsea to battle for superstar, and more - April 23, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
788   //    23 Apr 2019, 21:20 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. As we approach the business end of the season, the transfer window is not far behind. Like other clubs, Barcelona are busy preparing for the summer and to reinforce their squad with new signings.

Today's top transfer news and rumours feature Luka Jovic, Philippe Coutinho and Groningen teen star Reiss.

Here the top transfer news and rumours of the day surrounding the Catalan giants! 

Luka Jovic's price keeps rising

With 17 goals and 5 assists in the Bundesliga so far, Jovic is one of the breakthrough talents of this season in Germany. The 21-year-old Serbian striker is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Bundesliga, just behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic has also racked up 8 goals in the Europa League and Frankfurt are in the semi-finals of the competition, thanks to his exploits. Frankfurt made his loan from Benfica permanent by signing the striker for just €12 million last week.

According to reports from Sport, Real Madrid have entered the race to secure the services of Eintracht Frankfurt ace, which propelled the Bundesliga club to increase their asking price.

Real Madrid were happy to pay €60 million for Jovic but now the price has apparently shot up to €80 million. There is no doubt about the fact that top clubs across Europe are chasing the Serbian striker and former Serbian ace claimed that Jovic would be good for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Savo Milosevic hailed his country's upcoming talent, claiming that Jovic has a sense for goal.

"Luka is very, very, very special. His capacity for scoring goals is incredible. From any position and with any part of the body, he simply senses the goal. He is a natural-born killer."
"You cannot train some of those things. You have them or not. He will be one of the best strikers in the world in a few years, I have no doubt about it. He is still a kid. He is showing some incredible things."
"Both of the big clubs would be great for him and he would be great for Barca or Madrid. It would be a good solution for any of those two clubs."
