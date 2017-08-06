Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Update on Hazard, Dybala and more

All the transfer action involving Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Transfers 06 Aug 2017, 21:01 IST

Ernesto Valverde

After a record move for their winger Neymar, Barcelona are expected to be busy in the remainder of the transfer window. Here are the latest updates involving the Blaugrana.

Julian Draxler to Barcelona?

Draxler

As Neymar moved to Paris Saint-German for a world record fee just a couple of days back, Barcelona are desperately looking for the 25-year old's replacement.

A couple of players have been linked with a move to Spain and a new name to join the list is Julian Draxler.

The player's agent was spotted at the Barcelona airport and the Catalans rate the player highly.

Ernesto Valverde wants a new midfielder this summer and Draxler could be the player he wants.

Draxler was one of the four player Barcelona tried to get in exchange for Neymar. The other players that Barcelona proposed were - Angel Di Maria, Adrian Rabiot or Marco Verrati in a swap deal. The deal however, did not take place.

I am powerless to stop Eden Hazard from joining Barcelona, says Conte

Barcelona are interested in Eden Hazard

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has said that he would be powerless from stopping Eden Hazard from joining Barcelona if the club sanction the move.

The Belgian is currently nursing an ankle injury but the chance to link up with Messi and Suarez could temp the Chelsea start to consider making a move to Spain.

Also read: Should Barcelona have sold Lionel Messi to keep Neymar?

"Eden Hazard is a really top player, but I repeat I am the coach and I can give my opinion. But the final decision is always the club's. I expect Eden to play for Chelsea. It is not the right moment to lose a player or players," said Conte.

Conte does not want to lose the Belgian but he says there is nothing he can do if the Catalans come up with an offer too good for the board to refuse.

Barcelona to offer £120m for Dybala

Dybala is Messi's choice of replacement for Neymar

Barcelona are preparing a mammoth a £120m offer to land Paulo Dybala from Juventus. After Neymar moved to Paris Saint-German for a whopping €222m, Barcelona have moved up their interest to sign Dybala after Messi recommended the board to sign him.

It is claimed that Barcelona have agreed a £90m deal with Dortmund to sign Ousmane Dembele. Reports from Italy claim also claim that Barcelona are ready to meet the demands for Dybala.

The Argentina international is Messi's preferred choice to replace Neymar. The 25-year old signed a new contract with Juventus this April and the Old Lady have no intention of selling their star player.