Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Willian emerges as a surprise target, Messi could leave next season and more

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of the Camp Nou.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 24 Aug 2017, 18:23 IST

Willian has emerged as a surprise target for Barcelona

Barcelona turn attention to Chelsea's Willian

Barcelona have still not figured out a replacement for Neymar and with just 8 days left for the summer transfer window to close, the club is not even close to signing a player.

The latest player to be linked with Barcelona is Willian. According to reports in France, Willian has emerged as a shock replacement for Neymar.

It is believed that the Chelsea winger is an alternative if the Catalans are not able to land their top two targets - Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Willian was also a target for Manchester United earlier this summer and the player confirmed that United held talks with his agent. However, the deal didn't work out eventually.

Messi's father holds talk with Manchester City

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner could play for Manchester City next season

Lionel Messi's father has held talks with Manchester City about his son making a sensational switch to the Etihad next year. Messi, who is yet to sign a new contract so far, has just 12 months left and will be available for free next season.

The player is attracted to the idea of pairing up with former manager Pep Guardiola.

It was earlier mentioned that the 30-year old has agreed on a deal to stay at Camp Nou till 2021, but fresh reports suggest that he is yet to sign the deal.

The Argentina international has a release clause of £263 million and Pep has warned Barcelona that any club can pay his release clause.

Leon Goretzka offered to Barcelona

The player has offered himself to Barcelona

Schalke's Leon Goretzka has offered himself to Barcelona before local rivals Bayern Munich snap him up.

The German international is out of contract next season and will be available for as little as €30 million.

According to reports, Bundesliga champions are interested in the 22-year old and are planning to snap him up next year.

Schalke, however, do not want to lose him to a local rival and will allow the player to leave this transfer window. It is believed that the player's agent has contacted Barcelona about a possible move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been interested in Jean Seri for a long time but have now pulled out of the race. And with Goretzka offering to play for the Spanish giants, the Catalans could be tempted to sign him up as an alternative.