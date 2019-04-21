Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Zinedine Zidane wants €70 million rated Barcelona target, club calls off potential raid for €150 million rated forward, and more - April 21, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 698 // 21 Apr 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. The summer transfer window is still more than a month away but the clubs are already busy making plans for the upcoming seasons.

After having already secured Ajax prodigy Frenkie De Jong in the winter transfer window, the Catalan giants are only eyeing to spend in the departments where they need reinforcements. Today's top transfer news and rumors feature Matthijs De Ligt, Marcus Rashford, and Sergio Busquets.

Here are the top transfer news and rumors of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

Zinedine Zidane wants De Ligt

There is no doubt that the Catalan giants have been after Matthijs De Ligt for a while. If reports are to be believed, Barcelona remain in pole position to secure the services of Ajax captain as the player himself prefers the Blaugrana but there are growing obstacles in their way.

There were rumors that European giants like Juventus and Bayern Munich were in the race and that Real Madrid may plot a move if Raphael Varane leaves. According to a report from Sport via Corriere dello Sport, Zidane wants De Ligt as a replacement to Raphael Varane which makes things more complicated for Barcelona.

It is well known that De Ligt won't feature for Ajax next season, just like his teammate Frenkie De Jong, who was signed by Barcelona in the winter transfer window. According to the report, Barcelona remains confident to secure the Dutch talent but Zidane hopes to convince De Ligt to change his mind.

Ajax's director of football, Marc Overmars, already admitted that Blaugrana are favorites to land the Ajax captain. Even Ajax boss Ten Hag revealed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are on course for signing De Ligt, with Catalan giants leading the race.

De Ligt has come up from the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, which is known for nurturing great players. The Dutch prodigy garnered wide attention due to his majestic displays for Ajax and Netherlands this campaign, and like Barca, Ajax are still in contention for a treble.

1 / 3 NEXT