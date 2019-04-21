×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Zinedine Zidane wants €70 million rated Barcelona target, club calls off potential raid for €150 million rated forward, and more - April 21, 2019

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
698   //    21 Apr 2019, 20:28 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the daily transfer roundup for FC Barcelona. The summer transfer window is still more than a month away but the clubs are already busy making plans for the upcoming seasons.

After having already secured Ajax prodigy Frenkie De Jong in the winter transfer window, the Catalan giants are only eyeing to spend in the departments where they need reinforcements. Today's top transfer news and rumors feature Matthijs De Ligt, Marcus Rashford, and Sergio Busquets.

Here are the top transfer news and rumors of the day surrounding the Catalan giants! 

Zinedine Zidane wants De Ligt

There is no doubt that the Catalan giants have been after Matthijs De Ligt for a while. If reports are to be believed, Barcelona remain in pole position to secure the services of Ajax captain as the player himself prefers the Blaugrana but there are growing obstacles in their way.

There were rumors that European giants like Juventus and Bayern Munich were in the race and that Real Madrid may plot a move if Raphael Varane leaves. According to a report from Sport via Corriere dello Sport, Zidane wants De Ligt as a replacement to Raphael Varane which makes things more complicated for Barcelona.

It is well known that De Ligt won't feature for Ajax next season, just like his teammate Frenkie De Jong, who was signed by Barcelona in the winter transfer window. According to the report, Barcelona remains confident to secure the Dutch talent but Zidane hopes to convince De Ligt to change his mind. 

Ajax's director of football, Marc Overmars, already admitted that Blaugrana are favorites to land the Ajax captain. Even Ajax boss Ten Hag revealed that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are on course for signing De Ligt, with Catalan giants leading the race.

De Ligt has come up from the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, which is known for nurturing great players. The Dutch prodigy garnered wide attention due to his majestic displays for Ajax and Netherlands this campaign, and like Barca, Ajax are still in contention for a treble.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Marcus Rashford Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United make shock Paul Pogba transfer decision, Barcelona make final Philippe Coutinho decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: €73 million superstar agrees to join Barcelona, Manchester United receive huge transfer boost in £87 million superstar chase and more, 18 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants €80 million star signed at any cost, Barcelona superstar wants to leave Barcelona and more, 2 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Transfer news: £63 million superstar to join Barcelona, Real Madrid asked to pay £196 million for top transfer target and more, 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana receive boost in chase for Premier League  star, Barcelona squad don't want prime target and more - April 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: €70 million superstar wants Barcelona, Blaugrana eye Premier League striker as Luis Suarez's replacement and more - April 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Real Madrid set to battle with Catalan giants for €70M rated striker, De Ligt hopes to sign for Blaugrana - April 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Brazilian star is going nowhere, Griezmann's name not on the table, and more - April 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us