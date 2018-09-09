LaLiga champions prepare €50m De Jong bid; Possibility of Rafinha staying and other Barcelona transfer rumours

Tom Harrison

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Welcome to the Barcelona transfer round-up of the week! Even with the summer transfer window recently closing there are already a host of January rumours making their way into the news as Barca prepare for the 2019 transfer windows.

So without further ado let's dive into the news and find out who's moving to the Nou Camp!

Rafinha to stay?

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

According to Gerard Romero, the unsettled midfielder Rafinha is expected to stay at the club, as Barcelona do not want to loan him to Real Betis, a rival in La Liga. The club is demanding that any team wishing to have the midfielder's services will have to buy him via transfer or use a loan which has a compulsory buy clause attached. As a result, there is a "stalemate between Barcelona and Betis, according to Romero. In spite of this, Diario SPORT reports that Rafinha "almost belongs to Betis." The drama surrounding this player continues.

Rabiot available on a free

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Adrien Rabiot, the controversial French central midfielder who was left out of France's World Cup squad this summer after an argument with coach Didier Deschamps, will arrive on a free next season after Barcelona expressed interest, according to Gerard Romero. The PSG man is apparently unsettled at the club and has turned down the option to renew his contract past 2019. Could we see Rabiot coming to Barcelona as the long-term replacement of Ivan Rakitić?

