Barcelona unhappy with Spain coach after comparison involving Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal: Reports

Spain manager Luis De La Fuente has likened Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona in a press conference, incurring the club's angst. The club has expressed their displeasure with manager De La Fuente following his comments on teenage star Yamal.

Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal has earned rave reviews since making his debut for Barcelona aged just 15. He has gone on to make his international debut for Spain and is the country's youngest-ever player and youngest-ever goalscorer.

When asked about the youngster, who was named in the Spanish national team squad once again this month, De La Fuente revealed his thoughts. The veteran manager said that he did not see a need to hold back the youngster, as Messi and Maradona weren't held back.

"He has fantastic potential and conditions. We have to take care of him, he is young.

"But, do you remember when Messi or Maradona were 16 years old? We should not put limits on these good footballers.

"We must let them develop all their potential. That's what we're trying to do with this player here and at his club."

Barcelona did not appreciate the manager's words on the young forward, as they felt like his words put undue pressure on him. Lamine Yamal has enjoyed an impressive season for the Blaugrana and played a key role in their last league win over Sevilla.

The club will argue that Lionel Messi was not handed his Barcelona debut until he was 17, and did not start a game until he turned 18. Maradona, as well, joined the Catalan giants at 22 years of age and even though he made his professional debut aged 15, it was in Argentina.

Lamine Yamal has earned Lionel Messi comparisons for Barcelona

Yamal was playing for Spain's U-17 side at the Euros this summer before making his mark in preseason. The exit of Ousmane Dembele from the club has been eased by the emergence of Yamal, who has helped the club greatly.

Barcelona are keen to temper expectations of the youngster, who has taken Europe by storm this season. He recently became the youngest player to start a game in the UEFA Champions League when his side faced FC Porto.

Yamal will do great if he achieves close to what Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona did in their respective careers. The young Spaniard has shown an impressive amount of talent and maturity and now needs to show consistency at the highest level.