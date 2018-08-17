Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Barcelona v Alaves: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018/19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
1.70K   //    17 Aug 2018, 17:23 IST

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona will begin their La Liga defence on Saturday when Deportivo Alaves visit Camp Nou. Spanish football will wake up to a different era after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, which only means Lionel Messi now has no equal.

While Messi and co. will look to pile pressure on their competitors by setting the pace, Alaves will be aiming for a top 10 finish, after having successfully claimed their La Liga status last term.

Barcelona v Alaves: Kick-Off information

Date: 18th August

Time: 22:15 (local time), 1:45 (IST)

Venue: Nou Camp

Live stream: Live on La Liga's Facebook Page

Barcelona v Alaves: Team news

Barcelona:

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
Vidal will man the midfield

Having recently been given the armband, Messi is in line to start the game. Meanwhile, summer signing Arturo Vidal is expected to make his La Liga debut.

Sergi Roberto will miss out due to suspension.

Alaves:

Ibai Gomez, who scored at Camp Nou in 2016, is sidelined due to injury. Rodrigo Ely, too, is ruled out. Tomas Pina should start at the heart of midfield.

Borja Baston and John Guidetti will battle it out for the number 9 spot.


Barcelona v Alaves: Probable Lineups

Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen, Alba, Umtiti, Pique, Semedo, Busquets, Coutinho, Rakitic, Dembele, Messi, Suarez.

Celta de Vigo v Barcelona - La Liga
Dembele and Coutinho are expected to start together

Alaves (4-1-4-1): Pacheco, Laguardia, Navarro, Maripan, Aguirregabiria, Pina, Burgui, Wakaso, Garcia, Sobrino, Guidetti

Barcelona v Alaves: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Barcelona: W-L-L-D-W

Alaves: L-W-W-L-W

Barcelona v Alaves: Head-to-Head

Barcelona wins: 9

Alaves wins: 1

Draws: 1

Barcelona v Alaves: Key Players

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Suarez is capable of demolishing defences

Barcelona: If there's one player to watch out for, it's Luis Suarez. His excellent movement coupled with astute presence in the opposition penalty area makes him one of the deadliest strikers in world football. Speaking in terms of link-up play, no other side in Europe, arguably, does it like Coutinho, Suarez and Messi.

Alaves: The onus will be on Víctor Laguardia to stop Messi's inventive genius. He is known for his physicality and aerial abilities, but the 28-year-old will have to track every movement of Messi in order to nullify the Argentine's threat. He will be key to his side's outcomes.

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Laguardia making a challenge

Barcelona v Alaves: Prediction

With the high-octane brand of football Barcelona play, the Catalan club are expected to batter Alaves. The energy from Rakitic and Coutinho along with Dembele's explosive pace and Suarez's sharpness seems to be more than enough to destroy Abelardo Fernandez's side.

Also, expect them to dominate chunks of possession, which means the visitors will express little or no threat while going forward.

Predicted score: Barcelona 3-0 Alaves






La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Deportivo Alaves Lionel Messi Arturo Vidal
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
