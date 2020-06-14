Barcelona v Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona welcomes Leganes to the Camp Nou in a La Liga fixture on Tuesday.

The Catalan superstars are filled to the brim with confidence after their emphatic 4-0 victory against Mallorca.

Barcelona faces a struggling Leganes outfit on Tuesday

Barcelona's restarted La Liga season got off to the perfect start as the Catalans obliterated a hapless Mallorca side by a margin of 4-0 on Saturday. Barcelona's stars put in an effervescent performance and showed no signs of rust against Mallorca and will be hoping to replicate or even improve on their stunning form against Leganes on Tuesday.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong, and Martin Braithwaite looked sharp against Mallorca. Quique Setien has been able to work with his players during the break and Barcelona's performance against Mallorca was an emphatic statement to the rest of La Liga.

Barcelona's victory against Mallorca consolidated the side's position at the top of the table. The Catalans will back themselves to get the better of a struggling Leganes side at the Camp Nou. Leganes has not had the best of seasons and is neck-deep in the relegation zone after an ignominious defeat to Real Valladolid over the weekend.

Quique Setien will take plenty of heart from his side's resounding victory against Mallorca. The Camp Nou will be empty and eerily silent on Tuesday but the stadium's dimensions provide Barcelona with a distinctive home advantage. Barcelona should be disappointed with anything less than a big win and a clean sheet.

Barcelona v Leganes Head-to-Head

The Catalans have an excellent record against Leganes

Barcelona's track record against Leganes is as prolific as one would expect. The Catalans have played eight games against Leganes in the recent past and have emerged victorious in seven fixtures.

Barcelona averages three goals a game against Leganes and will likely put the foot on the accelerator to seal the victory early in the game. The Madrid-based outfit put up a good fight against Barcelona in the reverse fixture with the match ending 2-1 in favour of Barcelona.

Leganes' form has since dwindled since then and Barcelona's sheer quality and the side's indomitable record at the Camp Nou will likely prove too a high a mountain to claim for the 19th-placed side.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Leganes form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Barcelona v Leganes Team News

Barcelona has seemed to benefit from the break as several players have worked on their fitness and were able to present the best versions of themselves against Mallorca. Quique Setien has a nearly complete squad and will face several selection dilemmas going into the game against Leganes.

Jordi Alba picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will not be available for this game. Junior Firpo is likely to start against Leganes and will be hoping to put in an improved performance after a terrible start to his Barcelona career.

Luis Suarez is likely to start against Leganes

Ousmane Dembele is still injured and is unlikely to play a part in the rest of Barcelona's La Liga season. Clement Lenglet is back from suspension and is likely to partner Gerard Pique in defence. Quique Setien might be tempted to give Sergio Busquets a break to ensure that the midfielder is in prime form ahead of Barcelona's trip to Sevilla next weekend.

Luis Suarez is set to start alongside Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi but is unlikely to finish the full 90 minutes. Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati will likely feature at some point in the match.

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Jordi Alba

Barcelona v Leganes Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Arturo Vidal; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Cuellar; Unai Bustinza, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Jonathan Silva; Ruben Perez, Ibrahim Amadou; Roque Mesa, Kevin Rodrigues, Roberto Rosales; Guido Carillo

Barcelona v Leganes Prediction

Barcelona is the clear favourite going into the fixture and Leganes will have to put in a herculean effort to take anything away from the match. The Madrid-based club's creator-in-chief Oscar Rodriguez is suspended for the game and Barcelona is likely to strangle Leganes in the middle of the pitch.

Luis Suarez was in good shape during his cameo against Mallorca and Lionel Messi was as influential as ever. With Barcelona in excellent form and Leganes coming off an energy-sapping loss against Real Valladolid, the Catalans should kill this game off with ease.

Prediction - Barcelona 3-0 Leganes

