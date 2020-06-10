Barcelona v Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona take on Mallorca in the Catalan club's first fixture of the restarted La Liga season on the 13th of June.

Both sides have plenty to play for with Barcelona gunning for yet another La Liga title and Mallorca hovering in the relegation zone.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez ran riot against Mallorca in December

The first week of the restarted La Liga season is finally upon us, and league leaders Barcelona go up against RCD Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium. The Catalans are overwhelming favourites going into this fixture but cannot afford to take a feisty Mallorca side lightly.

Barcelona is at the top of the La Liga table with 58 points and needs the 3 points against Mallorca to remain in the first place. Mallorca is currently fighting for survival in the relegation zone and will not back down from a fight in Saturday's fixture.

Both Barcelona and Mallorca won their last games before the worldwide pandemic disrupted Spanish football's schedule. Barcelona's narrow 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad before the break will count for very little going into this fixture.

Quique Setien has had what effectively amounts to a pre-season to forge his ideas into a talented Barcelona side. With plenty of firepower in attack and several stars returning from injury, Barcelona should emerge from this match victorious.

Barcelona v Mallorca Head-to-Head

Barcelona predictably holds all the cards in the history of this fixture. In 64 matches against Mallorca, Barcelona has won 36 times with 12 draws and 16 defeats.

A Lionel Messi hat-trick and goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez gave Barcelona an easy win when the two sides met at the Camp Nou in December. Barcelona ran away with a 5-2 home win but will face a tougher challenge at Mallorca's stadium.

Quique Setien has never won at the Son Moix but will likely pick up his first victory with a Barcelona side that has gone through intense training sessions in the past three weeks.

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Mallorca form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Barcelona v Mallorca Team News

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are fit for the first match of the restart

Barcelona has struggled with injuries in the recent past and goes into this fixture without Ousmane Dembele. The French winger is set to remain on the sidelines till August and will likely play no part in Barcelona's La Liga campaign.

Luis Suarez has completed a successful recovery from injury but may not play the full game against Mallorca. Quique Setien has confirmed, however, that Uruguayan will take part in the match.

Lionel Messi suffered an injury scare in training last week but has resumed sessions with the first team and will feature in the match. Clement Lenglet is suspended for the match due to a yellow card he received against Real Sociedad.

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Monchu

Suspensions: Clement Lenglet

Barcelona v Mallorca Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Mallorca Predicted XI (5-3-2): Manolo Reina; Lumor Agbenyenu, Aleksandar Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Martin Valjent, Alejandro Pozo; Dani Rodriguez, Iddrisu Mohammed, Takefusa Kubo; Ante Budimir, Cucho Hernandez

Barcelona v Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca is likely to throw the kitchen sink at Barcelona in this tense opening fixture. The island club still has to face Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in addition to the Catalans and is staring down the relegation barrel.

Barcelona's passing game is likely to tire Mallorca's rusty legs. The Catalans certainly hold an advantage going into this fixture with Mallorca's home advantage somewhat negated by an empty stadium.

Prediction - Barcelona 2-0 Mallorca