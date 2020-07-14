Barcelona v Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona will likely not have much to play for against Osasuna but will have to prove a point to the fanbase on Thursday. The Catalans host La Liga's 11th-placed side in the penultimate clash of the 2019/20 La Liga season and will want to put on a show at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid is currently four points above Barcelona in the La Liga table and has been the better side since the restart of the season. Barcelona will have to win both its remaining matches and hope that the league leaders lose both their remaining matches to retain the title this season.

Real Madrid needs only one more victory to secure its hold over the La Liga title and Barcelona can use the remainder of the La Liga season to prepare for the Champions League campaign. Quique Setien has not been averse to tinkering with Barcelona's formation and may see the Osasuna game as an opportunity.

Barcelona has a stellar record at the Camp Nou this season and can use the dimensions of the pitch to its advantage against Osasuna. The Catalans played well in the first half against Valladolid and will look to improve on their recent performances this week.

Barcelona v Osasuna Head-to-Head

At the Camp Nou, Barcelona has a brilliant record against Osasuna and has scored over four goals in each of its five previous fixtures at the stadium against the mid-table side. Osasuna has not beaten Barcelona since 2012 and will find that playing the Catalans at the Camp Nou is a monumental task.

Barcelona dropped two crucial points in the reverse fixture against Osasuna in August last year. Roberto Torres scored twice for Osasuna on that day and will be the Pamplona-based side's chief threat on Thursday.

Osasuna has pulled off excellent victories and suffered shocking losses since the restart of the La Liga season. The mid-table side recovered from a devastating 3-0 defeat against Real Betis by defeating a formidable Celta Vigo side over the weekend.

Barcelona form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Osasuna form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Barcelona v Osasuna Team News

Antoine Griezmann will miss the game against Osasuna

Barcelona will go into the game against Osasuna without the services of Antoine Griezmann. The French striker suffered a muscle injury against Real Valladolid and is likely to miss the remainder of the La Liga season.

Barcelona will also have to do without Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti. The two French stars have long-term injuries and face a race against time to regain fitness for the Champions League fixtures next month.

Frenkie de Jong is likely to come on as a substitute against Osasuna and will be looking forward to getting a few minutes alongside the likes of Sergio Busquets and Riqui Puig on the pitch. Ansu Fati also returns to the matchday squad and might take Antoine Griezmann's place in the starting eleven.

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Arthur

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Barcelona v Osasuna Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Arturo Vidal; Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Pervis Estupinan, David Garcia, Aridane, Facundo Roncaglia; Darko Brasanac, Oier, Inigo Perez, Roberto Torres; Adrian Lopez, Enric Gallego

Barcelona v Osasuna Prediction

Barcelona's superstars will back themselves to score a few goals against Osasuna on Thursday. The away side's defence has been relatively shaky since the restart and Atletico Madrid did manage to put five goals past Sergio Herrera last month.

Ansu Fati will play a key role against Osasuna

Lionel Messi has not found the back of the net since his penalty against Atletico Madrid and will be hoping to put an end to his miniature goal drought against Osasuna. Barcelona's best players looked tired against Real Valladolid but an extended break after the match will do them some good.

Osasuna will not be afraid to attack Barcelona and may well find some joy on the counter. The Catalans have shown promise in the final third in their last two games and will hope to use the remainder of the league season to polish their final product before a hectic and daunting schedule in the Champions League.

Prediction - Barcelona 3-1 Osasuna

